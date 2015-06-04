(Adds OPKO Health, Lattice Semiconductor, Hudson's Bay, Saint-Gobain, United Technologies Corp, Lukoil, Pivovary Lobkowicz, Mubadala GE Capital, Bombardier, )

June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** German chemicals group BASF SE is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co , people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Australia-listed data protection services provider Recall Holdings Ltd is seeking to renegotiate a $2.2 billion deal to be bought by document and data storage services company Iron Mountain Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Troubled British retailer Tesco has hired HSBC to exploring the sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** OPKO Health Inc agreed to buy clinical laboratory operator Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc in a stock deal valued at $1.47 billion to bolster its diagnostics business.

** Lattice Semiconductor Corp - one of just a handful of programmable-chip makers left after Intel Corp's deal to buy Altera Corp - is open to a sale, but only for a bigger premium than that offered by Intel, CEO Darin Billerbeck said.

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof as soon as possible, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co is in preliminary discussions to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's insurance business for as much as $2.4 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

** Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are in talks over a merger that would combine the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States with the fourth-largest wireless carrier, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said on Thursday that the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for glass bottle maker Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter.

** United Technologies Corp's finance chief said on Thursday he expects a decision on whether the conglomerate will divest its Sikorsky helicopter unit in the "next couple of months."

** An activist U.S. hedge fund on Thursday threw a spanner in the works of Samsung Group's restructuring by opposing a merger that would allow the controlling Lee family to consolidate their holdings ahead of a leadership transition.

Hedge fund Elliott revealed it had built a major stake in construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and said it opposed Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover offer because it was too low. Both are Samsung Group affiliates.

** Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd, the film and entertainment unit of China's largest ecommerce company, said on Thursday it plans to raise $1.6 billion in a share offering to select investors to finance media-related acquisitions.

** Swedish truck maker Volvo AB is selling its remaining 3.7 percent stake in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors Ltd, in a deal that could be valued at around $278 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

** Russia's second largest oil company Lukoil is in talks with China's Sinopec over a stalled sale of assets in Kazakhstan, and is ready to cut its price by up to 10 percent, industry sources said on Thursday.

** China has given Volkswagen a green light to raise its stake in a joint venture with its local partner, state-owned automaker FAW, the German company said.

** South Africa's government expects to conclude the sale of state assets to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for cash-strapped power utility Eskom this month, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said.

** Liberty Holdings Ltd, South Africa's fourth largest insurer, is looking at acquisitions in Nigeria to establish a strong regional presence in West Africa, its chief executive said.

** South Africa's largest IT firm EOH Holdings Ltd said it would buy a stake of between 49 and 80 percent in pan-African IT group in a deal that would give it a substantial presence on the continent.

** Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group's chief executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in the company before an August deadline.

** Italian gas infrastructure company Snam SpA could take a stake of up to 20 percent in the project to build the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric's finance business, is evaluating options for the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on Thursday.

** The French government said on Wednesday it would recapitalizes state-owned nuclear group Areva SA and approved power utility EDF's plan to take over Areva's nuclear reactor business.

** Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Wednesday it is not for sale, after a newspaper report citing unnamed sources said it had been "informally" approached by two possible buyers.

** GI Partners is buying the real estate software company MRI Software LLC for an undisclosed sum from the technology-focused private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, the firms said on Wednesday. Vista had bought the company from Intuit Inc for $128 million in cash in 2010.

** Bombardier Inc has hired a TD Securities investment banker to oversee the initial public offering of a minority stake in its rail unit, Bombardier Transportation, and any other sales or acquisitions, the company said on Thursday.

** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp could buy television network Starz and other "free radicals" in the industry, media mogul John Malone told the Wall Street Journal.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which is exploring a public offer for a stake in its oil and gas business, will likely sell off less than 20 percent of the unit, Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday. ($1 = 12.37 rand) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)