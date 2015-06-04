(Adds OPKO Health, Lattice Semiconductor, Hudson's Bay,
Saint-Gobain, United Technologies Corp, Lukoil, Pivovary
Lobkowicz, Mubadala GE Capital, Bombardier, )
June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** German chemicals group BASF SE is considering
a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival
which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co
, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Australia-listed data protection services provider Recall
Holdings Ltd is seeking to renegotiate a $2.2 billion
deal to be bought by document and data storage services company
Iron Mountain Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Troubled British retailer Tesco has hired HSBC
to exploring the sale of its South Korean operations,
valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
** OPKO Health Inc agreed to buy clinical laboratory
operator Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc in a stock deal
valued at $1.47 billion to bolster its diagnostics business.
** Lattice Semiconductor Corp - one of just a
handful of programmable-chip makers left after Intel Corp's deal
to buy Altera Corp - is open to a sale, but only for a bigger
premium than that offered by Intel, CEO Darin Billerbeck said.
** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a
binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof
as soon as possible, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co is in
preliminary discussions to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's
insurance business for as much as $2.4 billion, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
** Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc
are in talks over a merger that would combine the second-largest
satellite TV operator in the United States with the
fourth-largest wireless carrier, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
** Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de
Chalendar said on Thursday that the group had received five firm
offers with financing in place for glass bottle maker Verallia
and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third
quarter.
** United Technologies Corp's finance chief said on
Thursday he expects a decision on whether the conglomerate will
divest its Sikorsky helicopter unit in the "next couple of
months."
** An activist U.S. hedge fund on Thursday threw a spanner
in the works of Samsung Group's restructuring by opposing a
merger that would allow the controlling Lee family to
consolidate their holdings ahead of a leadership transition.
Hedge fund Elliott revealed it had built a major stake in
construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and said it
opposed Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover
offer because it was too low. Both are Samsung Group
affiliates.
** Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd, the film and
entertainment unit of China's largest ecommerce company, said on
Thursday it plans to raise $1.6 billion in a share offering to
select investors to finance media-related acquisitions.
** Swedish truck maker Volvo AB is selling its
remaining 3.7 percent stake in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors
Ltd, in a deal that could be valued at around $278
million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.
** Russia's second largest oil company Lukoil is
in talks with China's Sinopec over a stalled sale of
assets in Kazakhstan, and is ready to cut its price by up to 10
percent, industry sources said on Thursday.
** China has given Volkswagen a green light to
raise its stake in a joint venture with its local partner,
state-owned automaker FAW, the German company said.
** South Africa's government expects to conclude the sale of
state assets to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for
cash-strapped power utility Eskom this month, Finance Minister
Nhlanhla Nene said.
** Liberty Holdings Ltd, South Africa's fourth
largest insurer, is looking at acquisitions in Nigeria to
establish a strong regional presence in West Africa, its chief
executive said.
** South Africa's largest IT firm EOH Holdings Ltd
said it would buy a stake of between 49 and 80 percent in
pan-African IT group in a deal that would give it a substantial
presence on the continent.
** Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group's chief
executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and
expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in
the company before an August deadline.
** Italian gas infrastructure company Snam SpA
could take a stake of up to 20 percent in the project to build
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas from
Azerbaijan to Europe, its chief executive said on Thursday.
** Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu
Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric's finance
business, is evaluating options for the future structure of the
company, a spokesman said on Thursday.
** The French government said on Wednesday it would
recapitalizes state-owned nuclear group Areva SA and
approved power utility EDF's plan to take over Areva's
nuclear reactor business.
** Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc said on Wednesday it is not for sale, after a
newspaper report citing unnamed sources said it had been
"informally" approached by two possible buyers.
** GI Partners is buying the real estate software company
MRI Software LLC for an undisclosed sum from the
technology-focused private equity firm Vista Equity Partners,
the firms said on Wednesday. Vista had bought the company from
Intuit Inc for $128 million in cash in 2010.
** Bombardier Inc has hired a TD Securities
investment banker to oversee the initial public offering
of a minority stake in its rail unit, Bombardier Transportation,
and any other sales or acquisitions, the company said on
Thursday.
** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp could buy
television network Starz and other "free radicals" in
the industry, media mogul John Malone told the Wall Street
Journal.
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which is exploring a public
offer for a stake in its oil and gas business, will likely sell
off less than 20 percent of the unit, Freeport Chief Financial
Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday.
($1 = 12.37 rand)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)