(Adds Reynolds American, Actelion, Teva, Delta, Airdata, Eurotunnel, Pozen and Gazprom)

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Switzerland's Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

** Reynolds American Inc cleared the final hurdle for its roughly $27.4 billion purchase of smaller rival Lorillard Inc as a federal judge approved its request to sell several cigarette brands.

** Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit, which is the former brokerage arm of Lehman Brothers.

** Shares in Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, jumped 10 percent to a record high on Monday after a report that Shire was considering a $19 billion takeover of the Swiss group to boost its rare diseases business.

** Delta Air Lines Inc has been approached about investing in Japan's Skymark Airlines to help revive the budget carrier from bankruptcy, Delta's president Ed Bastian told reporters.

** German regional wireless operator Airdata has challenged the EU's approval of Telefonica Deutschland's 8.6 billion euro ($9.6 billion) acquisition of E-Plus, saying concessions offered to allay competition concerns did not go far enough.

** Eurotunnel, the operator of the undersea rail link between England and France, is selling its Calais-to-Dover ferry business to Danish rival DFDS to end its lengthy battle with British competition authorities.

** Top executives at Israeli drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target Mylan, saying they remained committed to striking a deal and reasserting that Teva's $82-per-share offer would benefit shareholders of both firms.

** Specialty pharmaceuticals company Pozen Inc said on Monday it would acquire Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc for about $144 million, in a deal that would shift its domicile to Ireland and cut its tax bill.

** Russia's Gazprom is considering investments in oil and natural gas in Brazil and may bid for exploration rights in the country's 13th-Round concession auction in October, Shakarbek Osmonov, director for Brazil and Latin America, told Reuters.

** Chipmakers Integrated Silicon Solution Inc and Cypress Semiconductor Corp have failed to reach a merger agreement due to potential antitrust concerns.

** Sears Holdings Corp said it plans to raise $2.6 billion from the spinoff of 235 stores into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

** Airbus is "watching with interest" to see whether United Technologies Corp puts its Sikorsky helicopter business up for sale, the head of Airbus' U.S. division said on Monday.

** Swedish rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's said it had terminated discussions over a possible offer for the company. Sobi said in late April that it had received a preliminary bid proposal, with Pfizer identified by Reuters as the potential bidder.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia with an offer valuing the business at 2.95 billion euros ($3.27 billion), the French building materials group said on Monday.

** German regional wireless operator Airdata has filed a challenge with the EU General Court to Telefonica Deutschland's 8.6-billion-euro ($9.6 billion) acquisition of E-Plus.

** Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic's majority owner PPF said on Monday other shareholders would get 78 crowns per share in its planned buyout offer, 58 percent above the stock's notional price set after the company spun off its infrastructure business last week.

** Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE) raised its offer price for Asia Resource Minerals by about 37 percent on Monday, winning support of large stakeholder Nat Rothschild and moving closer to a takeover of the troubled coal miner.

** Telecom Italia tower unit INWIT is interested in buying other tower assets as it seeks to play a leading role in any future sector consolidation following its listing on the Milan bourse.

** Waterland Financial Holdings, a mid-sized financial holding firm, said on Monday it plans to buy an 80 percent stake in COTA Commercial Bank for T$8 billion ($258 million) via cash, in the latest acquisition in Taiwan's fragmented financial market. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) ($1 = 31.1500 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)