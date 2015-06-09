(Adds Diebold, Byggmax, General Motors, Robert Bosch and RWE)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has
agreed to buy GE Capital's private equity lending
portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that will greatly expand
the largest Canadian pension fund's lending business.
** British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least
six firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group,
to bid for its South Korean unit Homeplus, valued at about $6
billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Qatar Investment Authority has bought an aggregate stake
of 19.9 percent in HK Electric Investments Ltd from
billionaire Li Ka-shing's firms for HK$9.25 billion ($1.19
billion), as the global investor seeks investment opportunities
in Asia.
** Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa is
looking to sell a stake in cement maker InterCement for up to
3.6 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in order to make new overseas
investments, according to a report in newspaper Folha de
S.Paulo.
** Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and
Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with
Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690
million.
** Swedish construction material retailer Byggmax's
chief executive said the company was eyeing expanding
into Poland as it will sooner or later run out of growth options
in the Nordic region.
** General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said
on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO
Sergio Marchionne sent an email proposing a potential merger,
and that proposal was "vetted" by GM's board.
** Auto supplier, household goods and power tools company
Robert Bosch said it wanted to sell or seek a partner
for its starter motors and generators business.
** Talks between RWE and an unnamed Abu Dhabi
investor are focused on joint renewable energy projects in the
Gulf region and are not about the sale of a stake in the German
utility, its chief executive said.
** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp
is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German
rival Wincor Nixdorf, sources with knowledge of the
negotiations told Reuters.
** Switzerland's competition regulator will investigate
Tamedia's deal to buy South African-owned Ricardo
because it could lead to a dominant position in the market for
classified advertisements for jobs, it said.
** Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer,
said it called off plans to merge its Chilean operations with
AquaChile.
** Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group is
to buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in
Germany from property firm Signa Group for an undisclosed sum as
part of its expansion in Europe.
** Oil and metals producer Vedanta Resources Plc
signaled it is considering a merger of two or more of its Indian
subsidiaries, which could provide the debt-burdened units access
to cash from other operations.
** Campbell Soup Co said it would acquire salsa
maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million to expand in the
fresh and organic packaged foods business.
** Italian luxury department store group La Rinascente will
buy 50.1 percent of the retail operation of the KaDeWe
department store group, KaDeWe's Austrian owner Signa said.
** Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed
an agreement to purchase Citigroup's consumer banking
business in Egypt, the North African country's largest listed
lender said.
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 3.0949 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)