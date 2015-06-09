(Adds Diebold, Byggmax, General Motors, Robert Bosch and RWE)

June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has agreed to buy GE Capital's private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that will greatly expand the largest Canadian pension fund's lending business.

** British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least six firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, to bid for its South Korean unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Qatar Investment Authority has bought an aggregate stake of 19.9 percent in HK Electric Investments Ltd from billionaire Li Ka-shing's firms for HK$9.25 billion ($1.19 billion), as the global investor seeks investment opportunities in Asia.

** Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa is looking to sell a stake in cement maker InterCement for up to 3.6 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in order to make new overseas investments, according to a report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

** Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690 million.

** Swedish construction material retailer Byggmax's chief executive said the company was eyeing expanding into Poland as it will sooner or later run out of growth options in the Nordic region.

** General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne sent an email proposing a potential merger, and that proposal was "vetted" by GM's board.

** Auto supplier, household goods and power tools company Robert Bosch said it wanted to sell or seek a partner for its starter motors and generators business.

** Talks between RWE and an unnamed Abu Dhabi investor are focused on joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region and are not about the sale of a stake in the German utility, its chief executive said.

** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

** Switzerland's competition regulator will investigate Tamedia's deal to buy South African-owned Ricardo because it could lead to a dominant position in the market for classified advertisements for jobs, it said.

** Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, said it called off plans to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile.

** Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group is to buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from property firm Signa Group for an undisclosed sum as part of its expansion in Europe.

** Oil and metals producer Vedanta Resources Plc signaled it is considering a merger of two or more of its Indian subsidiaries, which could provide the debt-burdened units access to cash from other operations.

** Campbell Soup Co said it would acquire salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million to expand in the fresh and organic packaged foods business.

** Italian luxury department store group La Rinascente will buy 50.1 percent of the retail operation of the KaDeWe department store group, KaDeWe's Austrian owner Signa said.

** Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed an agreement to purchase Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt, the North African country's largest listed lender said. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 3.0949 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)