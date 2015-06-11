(Adds Hess Corp, HealthSouth, Integrated Silicon Solution, General Electric, Lululemon Athletica)

June 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland rose on Thursday after Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne said the government would start selling its 32 billion pound ($49 billion) stake in the bank.

** Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp said it would sell half of its Bakken midstream assets to private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners for $2.68 billion to form a master limited partnership.

** Britain's competition watchdog has told Ryanair in a final ruling to cut its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus , potentially making it easier for British Airways-owner IAG to take over the airline.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the company is unlikely to agree to sell its stake in Aer Lingus until after an European Union competition probe that could take months.

** Britain has raised 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) by selling half of its 30 percent stake in Royal Mail, it said on Thursday, adding it saw no reason to keep any holding in the postal service that was wholly state-owned until 2013.

** HealthSouth Corp said it would buy a private rehabilitation hospital operator for $730 million in cash to expand its post-acute care business into new markets.

** Chipmaker Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Thursday it agreed to merge with Uphill Investment Co in a deal valued at about $667 million, a day after it agreed to be bought by Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

** The head of Polish insurer PZU confirmed the company was interested in buying the local banking units of Raiffeisen and GE, and said other lenders outside Poland's top five could be potential acquisition targets.

** A German regulator approved German publisher Axel Springer's planned sales and marketing joint venture with Funke Mediengruppe, a final element of its 2013 deal to sell regional newspapers, women's magazines and TV guides to Funke.

** General Electric may need to offer stronger concessions to win approval from the EU for its purchase of Alstom's power unit as regulators plan to warn the U.S. firm that its bid would harm competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** American International Group Inc (AIG) said it would sell a portion of its insurance business in Taiwan to a local firm Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd for $158 million..

** South Africa's competition authorities have approved with conditions a merger between China's Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co. and Swiss-based Duferco International Trading Holding, which has units in the southern African country.

** Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in buying Switzerland's Julius Baer, the chief executive of the Italian bank said on Thursday.

** Chip Wilson, who founded Lululemon Athletica Inc and left the company's board earlier this year after disagreements with fellow board members, is now looking to potentially sell his entire stake in the yoga apparel maker.

** Private healthcare company investor Malin, which floated in March, said on Thursday it had acquired a 65 percent stake in fellow Irish-based drug company Altan Pharma for 34.5 million euros ($39 million), its second investment in two days. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)