June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** China National Nuclear Corp is likely to bid for the stake in Slovakian power generator Slovenske Elektrarne held by Italian utility Enel, Enel's CEO said.

** Electricity holding company AES Brasil is considering the purchase of solar power facilities in the country through its generation unit, in an effort to expand in the fast-growing segment, Chief Executive Officer Britaldo Soares said in an interview.

** Italy's Lavazza has reached agreement to buy a Danish coffee brand from D.E. Master Blenders, the Dutch group which is seeking to comply with conditions set by the European competition authorities for approving its merger with Mondelez's coffee business.

** General Electric said that it has received a charge sheet from EU antitrust regulators setting out their concerns about its proposed bid for Alstom's power business.

** U.S. private-equity firm Summit Partners is selling Frankfurt-based currency-trading platform 360T in a potential 600 million-euro ($675 million) deal and has hired Jefferies to handle the sale, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Britain's Virgin Group is looking to potentially buy Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo from Sweden's TeliaSonera , El Economista newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

** India's oil minister met executives from oil company Cairn India this week to discuss its potential merger with parent Vedanta Ltd, the operating unit of London-listed mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc .

** Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc plans to invest more than $1 billion in China this year as the controversial ride-hailing app looks to rev up growth in the world's second-largest economy, an executive at the firm said on Friday.

** Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is interested in buying General Electric's Polish lender Bank BPH , three sources familiar with the situation said.

** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd plans to buy 37 percent of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk from Rajawali Group for around $680 million, a Rajawali executive said on Friday.

** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) will sell a major stake in stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd for 647 billion won ($580 million) to a special purpose company set up by Japan's Orix Corp , an HMM spokesman said on Friday.

** Taiwan's Asustek Computer Inc said on Friday it has not ruled out the possibility of acquiring struggling smartphone maker HTC Corp.

** Austrian Erste Group is on track to acquire Citigroup Inc's Hungarian retail portfolio, several banking sources told Reuters.

** State-controlled PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has agreed to pay about $300 million to buy Pacific island Guam's telecom and pay-television operator GTA, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what will be the biggest overseas acquisition by the Indonesian firm.

** Hungarian OTP Bank's Serbian banking arm has signed an agreement to buy the Serbian business of Italian bank Findomestic Banca S.p.A, OTP said in a statement on Friday.

** Japan's financial group Orix Corp and partner France's Vinci SA have been picked for final bid for the sale of the right to operate Japan's Kansai International Airport, the government entity said. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)