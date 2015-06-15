(Adds Dealertrack Technologies, Target, Unilever, Raiffeisen
and Reliance Communications)
June 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** United Technologies Corp said it was exiting the
helicopter business and would decide by the end of the third
quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion Sikorsky
Aircraft unit, the largest provider of helicopters to the U.S.
military.
** Cox Automotive Inc, the owner of Autotrader platform and
Kelley Blue Book car valuation service, said it would buy
Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4
billion.
** Dragon Oil Plc said it agreed to an increased
takeover offer by Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) after the
Dubai-based group increased its offer to buy out the company's
minority shareholders. ENOC's offer values Dragon Oil at around
3.7 billion pounds ($5.75 billion).
** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co is buying
German department store chain Kaufhof from Metro AG
for 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) as a launch pad to expand
into Europe.
** Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made
a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders
in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India Ltd, a deal that
helps parent Vedanta Resources Plc repay hefty debts.
** German property firm Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE
will buy regional rival Suedewo for 1.9 billion euros
($2.13 billion) and launch a 2.25 billion euro capital increase
to fund the acquisition, the company said in a statement late on
Sunday.
** Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will
acquire Target Corp's U.S. pharmacy and clinics
businesses for about $1.9 billion to boost sales and
prescription volumes.
** Charterhouse Capital Partners said it had agreed to sell
its stake in environmental consultancy Environmental Resources
Management to Canadian pension fund Omers for an enterprise
value of $1.7 billion.
** Australian Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd
formally bid A$1.56 billion ($1.2 billion) for smaller rival
iiNet Ltd, setting the stage for it to become industry
goliath Telstra Corp Ltd's most serious rival.
** Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed an agreement
to acquire a 38 percent stake in builder POSCO Engineering &
Construction Co Ltd for about 1.24 trillion won ($1.11 billion),
POSCO E&C's parent Posco said on Monday.
** Standard Pacific Corp and Ryland Group Inc
said they would merge to become the fourth-largest
homebuilder in the United States. The merged company would have
a market capitalization of about $5.2 billion and an enterprise
value of about $8.2 billion.
** A Malaysian opposition lawmaker urged Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd to call off its deal to buy a
non-controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations
for $680 million.
** Unilever NV said it plans to raise its
stake in its Nigerian unit to up to 75 percent in a
192.6 million euro ($216 million) offer to minority
shareholders, but would not de-list its subsidiary.
** Australian pay-TV company Foxtel will spend up to A$77
million ($59 million) for a 15 percent stake in struggling
free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd,
Foxtel said in a statement.
** British travel agent Thomas Cook Group Plc said
it had agreed to set-up a joint venture with Fosun International
Ltd to develop domestic, inbound and outbound tourism
activities for the Chinese market under Thomas Cook brands.
** Chinese investment fund Fosun International Ltd
is interested in buying the Polish unit of Austrian lender
Raiffeisen, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.
** India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance
Communications Ltd said it was in exclusive talks for
a potential merger with Russian conglomerate Sistema's
Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = A$1.29)
($1 = 1,116.80 won)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)