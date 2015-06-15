(Adds Dealertrack Technologies, Target, Unilever, Raiffeisen and Reliance Communications)

June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** United Technologies Corp said it was exiting the helicopter business and would decide by the end of the third quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the largest provider of helicopters to the U.S. military.

** Cox Automotive Inc, the owner of Autotrader platform and Kelley Blue Book car valuation service, said it would buy Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion.

** Dragon Oil Plc said it agreed to an increased takeover offer by Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) after the Dubai-based group increased its offer to buy out the company's minority shareholders. ENOC's offer values Dragon Oil at around 3.7 billion pounds ($5.75 billion).

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co is buying German department store chain Kaufhof from Metro AG for 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) as a launch pad to expand into Europe.

** Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India Ltd, a deal that helps parent Vedanta Resources Plc repay hefty debts.

** German property firm Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE will buy regional rival Suedewo for 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) and launch a 2.25 billion euro capital increase to fund the acquisition, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

** Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire Target Corp's U.S. pharmacy and clinics businesses for about $1.9 billion to boost sales and prescription volumes.

** Charterhouse Capital Partners said it had agreed to sell its stake in environmental consultancy Environmental Resources Management to Canadian pension fund Omers for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

** Australian Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd formally bid A$1.56 billion ($1.2 billion) for smaller rival iiNet Ltd, setting the stage for it to become industry goliath Telstra Corp Ltd's most serious rival.

** Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed an agreement to acquire a 38 percent stake in builder POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for about 1.24 trillion won ($1.11 billion), POSCO E&C's parent Posco said on Monday.

** Standard Pacific Corp and Ryland Group Inc said they would merge to become the fourth-largest homebuilder in the United States. The merged company would have a market capitalization of about $5.2 billion and an enterprise value of about $8.2 billion.

** A Malaysian opposition lawmaker urged Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd to call off its deal to buy a non-controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million.

** Unilever NV said it plans to raise its stake in its Nigerian unit to up to 75 percent in a 192.6 million euro ($216 million) offer to minority shareholders, but would not de-list its subsidiary.

** Australian pay-TV company Foxtel will spend up to A$77 million ($59 million) for a 15 percent stake in struggling free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, Foxtel said in a statement.

** British travel agent Thomas Cook Group Plc said it had agreed to set-up a joint venture with Fosun International Ltd to develop domestic, inbound and outbound tourism activities for the Chinese market under Thomas Cook brands.

** Chinese investment fund Fosun International Ltd is interested in buying the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.

** India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said it was in exclusive talks for a potential merger with Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap.

($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = A$1.29) ($1 = 1,116.80 won)