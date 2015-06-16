(Adds Blackstone Group, Vivendi, Mylan, Daimler)
** BG Group Plc said it had received anti-trust
regulatory clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for
Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $70 billion acquisition.
** A 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage portfolio put
up for sale by UK Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" charged with
winding down the assets of two failed British lenders, has lured
interest from several possible bidders, the group's boss said.
** Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP
are making a joint bid for NCR Corp in a leveraged
buyout worth more than $10 billion, including debt, making it
this year's biggest, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** French media group Vivendi plans to increase its
stake in Telecom Italia to between 10-15 percent,
cementing influence over the group once its current big
shareholders exit, said people familiar with the matter.
** Mylan NV's largest stakeholder, Abbott
Laboratories, said it would back Mylan's proposed
acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc, potentially helping
Mylan fend off interest from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
** German carmaker Daimler is poised to agree a
deal to sell its eastern German Mercedes dealerships to China's
Lei Shing Hong (LSH), Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing
several people familiar with the matter.
** Details of U.S. cosmetic company Coty Inc's
acquisition of Proctor & Gamble Co's beauty assets for as
much as $12 billion could take at least two weeks to be
finalised, sources close to the matter said.
** Cinven is still interested in buying Telekom
Slovenia, the UK investment firm said on Tuesday, a
day after Slovenia rejected its bid.
** German property firm Alstria Office REIT AG
announced plans to make an all-share takeover offer for peer DO
Deutsche Office AG, valuing the company at close to
800 million euros ($901.5 million).
** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
would consider taking control of Indonesia's PT Eagle High
Plantations Tbk after first buying 37 percent for $680
million, Chief Executive Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said.
** Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No.2 lender by
market value, said it plans to cut part of its stake in its
wealth management arm, helping it raise up to A$700 million
($544 million) in an effort to boost its capital ratios.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has
bought a 3.7 percent stake in Insurance Australia Group Ltd
for A$500 million ($388 million), as part of a
partnership that IAG said would reduce its capital requirements
and support its return on equity targets.
** Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals
distributor, is conducting due diligence on takeover targets
worth more than 250 million euros ($281 million), with a focus
on North America and Asia-Pacific, its chief executive said.
** Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd said it
would sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA's
50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint
venture, valued at about $190 million.
