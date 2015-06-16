(Adds Blackstone Group, Vivendi, Mylan, Daimler)

June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** BG Group Plc said it had received anti-trust regulatory clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $70 billion acquisition.

** A 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage portfolio put up for sale by UK Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" charged with winding down the assets of two failed British lenders, has lured interest from several possible bidders, the group's boss said.

** Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are making a joint bid for NCR Corp in a leveraged buyout worth more than $10 billion, including debt, making it this year's biggest, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to between 10-15 percent, cementing influence over the group once its current big shareholders exit, said people familiar with the matter.

** Mylan NV's largest stakeholder, Abbott Laboratories, said it would back Mylan's proposed acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc, potentially helping Mylan fend off interest from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

** German carmaker Daimler is poised to agree a deal to sell its eastern German Mercedes dealerships to China's Lei Shing Hong (LSH), Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

** Details of U.S. cosmetic company Coty Inc's acquisition of Proctor & Gamble Co's beauty assets for as much as $12 billion could take at least two weeks to be finalised, sources close to the matter said.

** Cinven is still interested in buying Telekom Slovenia, the UK investment firm said on Tuesday, a day after Slovenia rejected its bid.

** German property firm Alstria Office REIT AG announced plans to make an all-share takeover offer for peer DO Deutsche Office AG, valuing the company at close to 800 million euros ($901.5 million).

** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd would consider taking control of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk after first buying 37 percent for $680 million, Chief Executive Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said.

** Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No.2 lender by market value, said it plans to cut part of its stake in its wealth management arm, helping it raise up to A$700 million ($544 million) in an effort to boost its capital ratios.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a 3.7 percent stake in Insurance Australia Group Ltd for A$500 million ($388 million), as part of a partnership that IAG said would reduce its capital requirements and support its return on equity targets.

** Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals distributor, is conducting due diligence on takeover targets worth more than 250 million euros ($281 million), with a focus on North America and Asia-Pacific, its chief executive said.

** Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd said it would sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA's 50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint venture, valued at about $190 million.

($1 = C$1.23) ($1 = A$1.29) ($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds)