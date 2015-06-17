June 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Coty Inc is on track to acquire Proctor & Gamble Co's beauty business in a $12 billion deal that would make the U.S. cosmetic company the world leader in perfume and hair care, sources close to the matter said.

** European Union market competition regulators are set to decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc , the world's two largest makers of drinks cans.

** Botox-maker Allergan Plc said it would buy Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.1 billion, to expand its line of cosmetic treatments.

** Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, a maker of hospital equipment, wound-care and surgical products, said it would buy privately held Welch Allyn for about $2.05 billion to expand into the point-of-care diagnostics market.

** Nigeria's privatization of 10 independent power plants (IPPs) that could fetch up to $5.6 billion is stalling due to a lack of gas supply, the chief executive of Aiteo Power and Gas said.

** Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight Technologies Inc will buy Britain's Anite Plc, which tests handsets and telecom networks, in a cash deal valued at about 388 million pounds ($607 million).

** Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said one of its units has bought a UK boutique hotel operator for 363.4 million pounds ($571.8 million), to boost its hospitality business.

** Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd, a China-based maker of mobile security software, said a consortium led by Chief Executive Hongyi Zhou offered to buy the company.

** Insurance company Old Mutual Plc said it had scaled up its sale of a stake in its U.S. asset management arm due to strong investor demand and total proceeds could now hit $268 million.

** Deutsche Telekom AG is in talks with U.S. cable company Comcast Corp about a potential sale of T-Mobile US Inc, German Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

** Portugal's Banco BPI SA failed in a bid to eliminate a 20 percent cap on voting rights on Wednesday, throwing a takeover by Spain's Caixabank into doubt.

** Russian gas company Gazprom OAO may offer up to 49 percent in its Baltic LNG project to a strategic partner and the most likely candidates are Royal Dutch Shell Plc or a consortium of Japanese firms, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said.

** Shares in Telecom Italia SpA rose sharply on Wednesday on the prospect of French media group Vivendi SA cementing its influence over Italy's biggest phone group once its current big shareholders exit. Vivendi is on track to become Telecom Italia's largest shareholder when it receives an 8.3 percent stake as part-payment for selling Brazilian broadband group GVT to Spanish carrier Telefonica .

** Bank Leumi said its subsidiary Leumi Partners agreed to sell its entire 18.9 percent holding in a limited partnership that invested in the trans-Israel toll highway for 351 million shekels ($91.5 million).

** Indonesia's PT Indosat Tbk and PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) are separately looking at buying a stake in Internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk , company executives told Reuters.

** The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd's sale of a stake in the Kamoa copper mine to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd should be suspended until concerns raised by the government can be resolved.

** Poland's treasury minister, Andrzej Czerwinski, appointed earlier this week, said he supported the country's biggest insurer, state-controlled PZU's plans to buy back some of Poland's banks.

** New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Co Ltd and its joint-venture partner Chinese KuangChi Science signed an agreement with Beijing Voyage Investment Ltd at the Paris Air Show which will allow the company to deliver its manned and unmanned jetpacks to China's fast-growing aviation market.

Martin Aircraft also announced that it had penned a deal with India's M2K group to sell the aircraft in India as well as plans to open a European sales center in Prague.

** Italian regional utility A2A SpA has signed a letter of intent with domestic rival LGH to assess over a period of two months possible industrial partnerships, the two companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)