(Adds Sequential Brands, Pacific Rubiales, Google, Rosneft, PBF Energy, Dragon Oil, Caixabank)

June 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** China's Ant Financial Services Group, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's internet finance affiliate, closed a private placement valuing the unit at about $45 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott ramped up a campaign to block a proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms on Thursday, laying out its case online a day before a court hearing on a deal seen key to a leadership succession in the family-run conglomerate.

** Sequential Brands Group Inc, a brand management and licensing company, is nearing a deal to buy Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported. Terms of the deal are under discussion and could not be learned, but an announcement could be made in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

** Pacific Rubiales Energy's largest group of shareholders has begun a proxy fight to block the roughly C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) takeover of the Canadian oil producer by Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd.

** Internet search giant Google Inc and private equity fund Permira are in talks to make a joint bid for British retailer Tesco Plc's customer data business, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Russian oil giant Rosneft's talks with India's Essar Group to buy a key stake in the unit that owns the Vadinar refinery have slowed, sources said on Thursday, after the two sides clashed over the western Indian plant's valuation.

** Societe Generale has agreed to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving the French bank full control over the fast-growing online bank.

** PBF Energy Inc agreed to pay $322 million to acquire the 189,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette oil refinery in Louisiana and related assets from Exxon Mobil Corp and Venezuela's national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

** Bosnia's regional government will soon offer for sale its 44 percent stake in the country's sole aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar to help cover a budget deficit, the prime minister said on Thursday.

** Asset management company Baillie Gifford, oil producer Dragon Oil's largest independent investor, said an increased takeover offer from majority owner Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) "materially undervalued" the company.

** Central Europe's biggest insurance group PZU has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish arm and wants to pay less than the unit's book value, banking sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it would withdraw its takeover offer for Portugal's BPI, as one of the key conditions of its offer will not be met.

** Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, will make a binding offer to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit next month, the newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday.

** Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to about $21.25 per share, trumping Uphill Investment Co's latest bid of $21.

** U.S. private equity firm TPG agreed for a tie-up with Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim's Satya Capital, to invest in African companies looking to expand in Africa and globally.

** UK-based Sequa Petroleum NV has reached an agreement to buy a portfolio of Norwegian offshore field interests for $602 million from Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF SE, the companies said.

** Health Care REIT Inc and Revera Inc agreed to buy assisted living services provider Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc for about C$374.4 million ($308.5 million) in cash to expand in Canada.

** State oil and gas group PetroVietnam has acquired all of the Vietnamese assets of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as it seeks to boost gas output, the Vietnamese group said.

** Bilfinger SE has already noted interest from a potential buyer or buyers of its loss-making Power business, its chief financial officer said.

** H.J. Heinz Co said that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has become its majority shareholder by exercising a warrant ahead of the ketchup maker's planned merger with Kraft Foods Group Inc.

** Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources, long considered a front runner, is out of the race for a stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile after it was outbid in the first round of the sale process, according to three sources close to the matter.

** Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is looking to sell some of its biofuel assets as it tries to raise cash to cover investment for new offshore oilfields and service its debt, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Online gaming company Playtech Plc said it planned to raise 250 million pounds ($395.4 million) via a share placement to fund the purchase of Plus500, a retail forex trading shop, and other potential deals.

** Malaysia's debt-laden state fund 1MDB will sell its entire 70 percent stake in Project 3B, a $3.6 billion greenfield 2,000 megawatt coal-fired plant, to national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, a Malaysian minister said.

** Twelve foreign and local investors, including Japan's largest lender by assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , have expressed interest in the Philippine government's controlling stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB).

** General Motors Co seeking advice from investment banks shows it is taking an attempt by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) to force a merger with its larger U.S. rival seriously, analysts and traders said.

($1 = C$1.21) ($1 = 3.65 zlotys) ($1 = 0.63 pounds) ($1 = 1.22 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)