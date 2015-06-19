(Adds Teva, ICBPI, IAG, Glencore, eBay, Porsche, Alior Bank and PPF)

June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Canada's largest oil pipeline company Enbridge Inc said it has reached a long anticipated deal to transfer some of its Canadian pipeline and renewable energy assets valued at C$18.7 billion ($15.3 billion) to Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, as it moves to boost its dividend and accelerate growth.

** A South Korean court on Friday said it will rule by July 1 on U.S. hedge fund Elliott's injunction request to block a Samsung C&T Corp shareholder vote on an $8 billion takeover bid from Cheil Industries Inc.

** Office Depot Inc said its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the $6.3 billion buyout offer from larger rival Staples Inc, in a deal that would combine the two largest U.S. office suppliers.

** Telecoms provider Colt Group SA's largest shareholder, Fidelity, offered to buy out other shareholders in an all-cash bid that values Colt at about 1.72 billion pounds ($2.73 billion).

** Cenovus Energy Inc is in exclusive talks to sell Canadian oil and gas royalty lands to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal that could fetch C$2.5 billion to C$3 billion ($2.45 billion), according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Cenovus confirmed on Friday it is in discussions with another party about the sale of its royalty interest and mineral fee title lands.

** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has raised its stake in Mylan N.V. to the 4.61 percent needed for it to legally challenge Mylan's rejection of Teva's hostile takeover offer under Dutch law.

** Private equity funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have agreed to buy ICBPI in a deal valuing the Italian banking services firm at $2.4 billion and giving the funds more exposure to the electronic payment market.

** Private equity firm Wind Point Partners is exploring a sale of Novolex, in a deal that could value the U.S. manufacturer of paper and plastic packaging products at around $1.75 billion, including debt, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** British Airways-owner IAG may have to offer concessions after EU anti-trust regulators expressed concerns over a planned acquisition of 25 percent of Ireland's Aer Lingus , two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Pacific Rubiales Energy's largest group of shareholders has begun a proxy fight to block the roughly C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) takeover of the Canadian oil producer by Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd.

** Global mining and commodity trader Glencore sold a nickel mine inherited through its Xstrata takeover to Australian nickel producer Western Areas, the nickel miner said.

** EBay Inc said it has sold its 28.4 percent stake in Craigslist Inc back to the online classified advertising company.

** Russia's Rosneft has clinched a number of deals with its shareholder BP Plc, agreeing to sell a stake in an east Siberian oil field and to change the structure of their refining joint venture.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters that the 20 percent stake in the Taas-Yuriakh field was to be bought by BP for $750 million.

** Porsche has bought the machine tool unit of industrial robot maker Kuka to enhance production of sports cars amid a growing use of lightweight materials.

** The head of Poland's Alior Bank said he expects the purchase of a 25-percent stake in the bank by insurer PZU to be completed in few months and that mergers will allow the lender to maintain its fast profit growth.

** Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said that Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy the chipmaker by $1 per share to $22.

The new offer values Integrated Silicon at $698.8 million, based on its outstanding shares as of May 1.

** Czech investment group PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, said it has sold a 20 percent stake in Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to the Emma group.

** Indonesia said on Friday it will allocate Total SA and Japan's Inpex Corp a 30 percent stake in the offshore Mahakam oil and gas block once the French major's operating rights to Indonesia's top gas field expire in December 2017.

** Shares in Portugal's second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI SA, slumped more than 7 pct in early trading on Friday after its largest shareholder, Spain's Caixabank SA , withdrew its takeover offer for BPI after it hit several snags.

** Gazprom OAO is building a global strategic alliance with energy major Royal Dutch Shell Plc that will include asset swaps and allow the Russian gas giant to penetrate new markets, its chief executive told Reuters.

** A unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has reached an agreement with UBS Global Asset Management to acquire the Swiss fund's Alternative Fund Services (AFS) business, the two companies said in a statement.

** Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC took a stake in ConAgra Foods Inc and said it was prepared to nominate directors to the company's board to help address "persistent underperformance" since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel SpA expects to sell a minority stake in its Slovakian power plant by the end of this year and the rest after the completion of work on nuclear reactors in about two years, the chief executive said.

** Trading house Gunvor wants to sell the bulk of its terminals in Russia, chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has not communicated with any potential acquirer, including Arch Capital Ltd , since it engaged in merger talks with competitor PartnerRe Ltd last fall, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Icelandic lender Islandsbanki could be sold to investors from the Middle East and China within weeks, daily newspaper Visir reported on Friday, quoting the head of the board responsible for winding up failed bank Glitnir, from which Islandsbanki was created.

($1 = C$1.22) ($1 = 0.6306 pounds)