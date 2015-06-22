(Adds Sequential Brands, Mediclinic International, Bouygues,
Anthem Inc, Etisalat, Paladin Energy, Seplat, Telenor; updates
Lone Star)
June 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Energy Transfer Equity LP confirmed it had made a
$48 billion unsolicited bid for natural gas pipeline company
Williams Cos Inc, hours after Williams rejected the
offer as significantly too low.
** U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said it is
committed to buying Cigna Corp, adding that it had found
$2 billion in cost synergies within two years, after the smaller
rival publicly rejected the deal.
Anthem's CEO Joseph Swedish said the company has looked
closely at how antitrust authorities would view an acquisition
of Cigna and does not see any "substantive" issues.
** Private equity firm Lone Star Funds will buy real estate
investment trust Home Properties Inc for about $7.6
billion, including debt.
** European telecoms group Altice has made an
offer to buy France's Bouygues Telecom through its
subsidiary Numericable-SFR, the companies said.
Bouygues will hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT on Tuesday to
discuss Altice's offer, a source said.
** South African hospitals group Mediclinic International
is buying almost a third of Britain's Spire Healthcare
, entering a market it said was ripe for growth as
private players account for a small fraction of the healthcare
sector.
** Canada has made a rare exception to its policy of
requiring uranium mines be majority-owned by Canadian companies,
saying on Monday it has approved an application by Australia's
Paladin Energy Ltd.
** Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is
considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent
, the Sunday Times reported, two years after the British
water utility rejected its previous approach.
** Ireland-based aircraft lessor Fly Leasing Ltd
said it would sell 33 aircraft for $985 million this year as
part of its ongoing fleet rejuvenation plan.
** Homemaking maven Martha Stewart's media and merchandising
firm Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc is selling
itself in a $353 million cash-and-stock deal to Sequential
Brands Group Inc.
** Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy
Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.25 per share,
its latest salvo in a prolonged bidding war for the chipmaker
with Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co.
** EU antitrust regulators will this week warn Norwegian
telecoms company Telenor and Sweden's TeliaSonera
about the adverse impact of their plan to combine
forces in Denmark, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Russia's Uralkali, the world's biggest potash
producer, may delist its shares and merge with Russian
shareholder Uralchem, Vedomosti daily newspaper reported,
quoting five sources.
** Japan's Softbank Corp, together with Bharti
Enterprises and Taiwan's Foxconn, will invest about
$20 billion in solar projects in India, in one of the biggest
investment pledges to date in the country's renewable energy
sector.
** GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis
vaccines to Pfizer Inc to satisfy antitrust concerns
after its recent acquisition of the vaccines business of
Novartis.
** European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund Temasek are to buy a controlling
stake in the pharmaceutical firm Alvogen, its chairman and chief
executive said.
** Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat
packer, has agreed to pay about $1.5 billion for Moy Park Ltd,
the British unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA,
JBS and Marfrig announced on Sunday.
** Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc is at the
initial stage of reviewing whether to split itself in two or
spin off a business, seeking to reverse its fortunes and take on
rival Intel Corp, according to three people familiar
with the matter.
** Ferrero, the maker of Nutella spread, has offered to buy
British chocolate company Thorntons Plc for 112 million
pounds ($177.6 million), a rare acquisition by the Italian
group.
** South African investment house Remgro Ltd has
offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for almost a third
of Britain's Spire Healthcare, it said.
** Israel's Delek Group said on Sunday it had
agreed to sell its 52.31 percent stake in insurer Phoenix
Holdings to China's Fosun International for
1.8 billion shekels ($469.7 million).
** Global miner Rio Tinto has agreed to
combine its heavy mineral sands prospects in Mozambique with
those of small developer Savannah Resources.
** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on
Sunday it had signed a raft of investment agreements with top
Russian oil producer Rosneft, including a plan to create a joint
venture to produce natural gas in the South American country.
** Zijin Mining Group launched a bid
for Australian gold explorer Phoenix Gold, the Chinese
company's third planned acquisition of a foreign mining asset in
less than a month.
** Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc
are looking to acquire wireless
telecommunications provider Mobilicity, and the Canadian
government is expected to approve a deal with one of the
suitors, the Globe and Mail reported, citing copies of two
opinion letters obtained from Industry Canada.
** Agility said a unit of the Kuwaiti logistics
firm had agreed with a real estate subsidiary of National Real
Estate Company to invest $225 million in a shopping mall in Abu
Dhabi.
** Air New Zealand has agreed to sell its SAFE Air
maintenance business to an Australian unit of Airbus Group
for an undisclosed sum, the national carrier said.
** Nigeria's new government should sell its stakes in joint
ventures in the country's energy industry, the chairman of
Seplat Petroleum said, adding his company would be
interested in buying, especially in the gas sector.
** Kuoni said it is selling its tour operators,
specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland,
Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe
for an undisclosed price.
** Mexico's personal care product maker Genomma Lab said it
had reached a deal to sell a controlling stake in distributor
unit Grupo Marzam to a private fund for 1.35 billion Mexican
pesos ($88.31 million).
** Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' former
telecoms monopoly, said restrictions on who could own its shares
would be partly lifted, opening the Gulf state's largest stock
to foreign and institutional ownership for the first time.
($1 = 0.63 pounds)
($1 = 3.83 shekels)
($1 = 15.2868 Mexican pesos)
