(Adds Klepierre, Vale, Fiat Chrysler, Monsanto, Zimmer Holdings, Chevron Corp, Mediobanca, Rogers Communications, Clal Industries, Wanda Cinema Line, Willy Bogner)

June 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dutch grocer Ahold has agreed to buy Belgian rival Delhaize in a 25 billion-euro ($28 billion) merger deal that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe.

** Zimmer Holdings Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc on condition that it divest certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

** Dutch media tycoon John de Mol's Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer's remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.

** Brazilian miner Vale SA could raise about $1.5 billion through the sale of a stake in one of its Brazil-based assets, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

** U.S. oil company Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it was selling its 40 percent stakes in two more Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks, Oil Mining Leases (OML) 86 and 88 in the Niger Delta area.

** South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) will vote against a proposed $7.4 billion merger of two units of conglomerate SK Group, a decision some analysts said could signal its willingness to oppose a pending $8 billion deal between two Samsung Group firms.

** Klepierre is selling nine Dutch shopping malls to Wereldhave for 770 million euros ($861 million) as the French mall operator refocuses its Dutch portfolio on the affluent Randstad region.

** China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd plans to buy Beijing Dazhong Home Appliances Retail Co Ltd for 3.83 billion yuan ($617 million), formalizing its control of a company it has been managing for around eight years.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is a long way from making any offer to the shareholders of U.S. rival General Motors over a possible tie-up, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

** Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, said on Wednesday it would still pursue an acquisition of Swiss rival Syngenta AG, which has rebuffed talks about its $45 billion offer, even as it warned of market challenges ahead.

** Italy's Mediobanca will not sell its stake in Telecom Italia to French businessman Vincent Bollore, head of Vivendi, the CEO of the Italian investment bank said.

Vivendi said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in Italy.

** Australian recruitment firm Skilled Group Ltd agreed to a A$422 million ($325 million) takeover offer from Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd after its smaller rival raised its initial proposal.

** Rogers Communications Inc has made a series of deals to try to solidify its position as Canada's largest wireless operator.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) has agreed to pay $100.2 million to raise its stake in two local subsidiaries, it said on Wednesday.

** British broadcaster ITV said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Twofour Group, the producer of shows such as Educating Yorkshire and The Hotel Inspector, for an initial 55 million pounds ($87 million), from the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group.

** Israel's Clal Industries has sold its entire 59.1 percent stake in Hadera Paper Ltd to FIMI Opportunity Funds, the country's largest private equity fund, for 355 million shekels ($94.5 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

** Wanda Cinema Line Corp, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, plans to buy Australian cinema operator Hoyts Group for $365.7 million, as part of the parent's efforts to strengthen its presence in the global entertainment industry.

** The European Commission said it had approved Germany's Mahle Behr's proposed acquisition of the thermal systems business of U.S. auto supplier Delphi.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had cut its stake in Russian retailer Lenta to 11.5 percent from 15.3 percent via a private placement.

** U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), which agreed to buy control in TVN, wants to call on other shareholders at the Polish broadcaster to sell it the remaining shares all at once, SNI was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

** Finnish utility Fortum said it has failed so far to reach a deal with Russia's Gazprom and Rosatom on an assets swap in Russia to allow it to take a stake in the Fennovoima nuclear power plant project.

** U.S.-based investment manager Southeastern Asset Management has built up a 3 percent stake in Swiss chemicals group Sika and supports the company's management in a row over a planned takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, it said.

** German entrepreneur Willy Bogner has decided not to sell his fashion group Bogner and will instead drive expansion with his own team, the former professional skier said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 1.2912 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.2324 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 3.7580 shekels) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)