(Adds Altice, Aetna, Cinven, Daimler, Johnson Matthey, Mylan,
Penn Virginia, Societe Generale, Total, Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan, Bezeq Israel Telecom)
June 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** European telecoms group Altice SA defended its
bid for Bouygues Telecom and confirmed it valued France's no.3
mobile operator at "a minimum of 10 billion euros" ($11.2
billion).
** The bidding war for Integrated Silicon Solution Inc
intensified with rival chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor
Corp further sweetening its offer to $22.60 per share.
Cypress's latest offer values the company at about $718
million, compared with $730.5 million offered by Uphill on June
23, based on shares outstanding as of May 1.
** The owner of the Miami Dolphins football team is joining
forces with Qatar to buy a controlling stake in Formula One in a
deal that could be worth up to $8 billion and inject new
leadership into a sport facing falling TV audiences and ticket
sales.
** U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc is close to buying
rival Humana Inc and a deal could be signed as early as
this weekend, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
** Buyout group Cinven has agreed to acquire
German laboratory operator Synlab from BC Partners
for 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($1.9-2.0 billion) including debt,
three sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
** Daimler, the world's largest truck maker,
bought a minority stake in Seattle-based telematics provider
Zonar Systems Inc on Thursday, the latest step by established
vehicle manufacturers to gain know-how in the area of
connectivity.
** Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc
said it would sell its research chemicals unit to Thermo Fisher
Scientific Inc for 256 million pounds ($403 million) in
cash.
** Private equity funds CVC and KKR are
studying a bid for a "meaningful" stake in Endesa, the
Spanish subsidiary of Italy energy group Enel, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
Enel declined to comment but sources close to the company
said it had no interest in selling part or all of its 70 percent
stake in Endesa, which is currently valued at around 13 billion
euros ($14.5 billion). Endesa also declined to comment.
** European Union competition regulators will decide by July
29 whether U.S. drugmaker Mylan should be allowed to go
ahead with its $34-billion hostile bid for Perrigo, the
European Commission said.
** Oil and natural gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
said it expected to raise $600-$700 million by selling
its 45.53 percent stake in its natural gas gathering subsidiary,
Eureka Hunter Holdings.
** French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday
it had sold a 7.04 percent stake in business consultants Sopra
Steria for around 111 million euros.
** British Airways-owner IAG has offered
concessions in an attempt to win European Union regulatory
approval for its plan to acquire a 25 percent stake in Irish
rival Aer Lingus, the European Commission said on
Thursday.
** Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 23
percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had
offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.
** China's three largest airline cargo carriers, Air China
Cargo, China Cargo Airlines and China Southern Cargo, will merge
to form Asia's largest freight transport company, a senior
official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China was
quoted as saying in media reports. The reports did not provide a
timeline or valuation for the deal.
** South Africa's second-biggest private education firm
Advtech Ltd said it had received an "unsolicited
proposal" from a third party that its board was obliged to
consider.
** French oil major Total is in talks to sell its
gas pipeline in the UK's North Sea to ArcLight Capital partners,
a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on energy
infrastructure, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with
the matter.
** Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is eyeing
German peer K+S for a possible takeover bid, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial
sources.
** Hillhouse Capital Group, the hedge fund headed by Chinese
billionaire Zhang Lei, is in talks with existing Xiaoju Kuaizhi
investors to increase its stake in the Chinese ride-sharing
firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** DS Smith Plc agreed to buy Spanish company Grupo
Lantero's corrugated products business, a move that would help
the recycled packaging maker significantly expand its market
share in Spain.
The 190-million-euro ($213 million) purchase, including
assumed debt, would deliver a return on invested capital in the
second year of ownership, DS Smith said.
** Snack manufacturer Orion Corp has submitted a
preliminary bid for British retailer Tesco's South
Korean unit Homeplus, the maker of "Choco Pie" said in a
regulatory filing on Thursday.
** Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle
Group and CVC Capital Partners were among seven to eight
preliminary bidders for Tesco's South Korean unit, a
Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
** South African iron ore producer Assore said on
Thursday it had bought out African Rainbow Minerals' (ARM)
50 percent stake in the country's Dwarsrivier chrome
mine for 450 million rand ($37 million) to take full ownership.
** Two Samsung Group firms are looking at options to boost
shareholder returns on completion of their proposed $8 billion
merger, people familiar with the matter said, as the companies
seek to overcome opposition from a U.S. hedge fund.
** France's Vivendi does not rule out increasing
its stake in Telecom Italia after becoming the group's
biggest investor with 14.9 percent, CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine
told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview on Thursday.
** Indonesia's Rajawali Group said on Thursday it would want
to hold at least 21 percent of Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd if the Malaysian firm decides to seek a
controlling stake in Rajawali unit PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk
.
** Bezeq Israel Telecom, Israel's largest telecoms
group, has completed a deal to take full control of its
satellite TV unit YES after the communications regulator
determined it would not harm competition in the multi-channel TV
market.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
($1 = 12.1177 rand)
($1 = 3.7735 shekels)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)