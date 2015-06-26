(Adds FedEx, Penn Virginia, Generali, Altice, United Airlines,
June 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** European private equity firm Cinven said it had agreed to
buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator synlab.
Cinven did not disclose the size of the transaction.
Reuters reported on Thursday Cinven would pay 1.7-1.8
billion euros ($3.92 billion) for synlab, according to three
sources familiar with the deal.
** FedEx has asked the European Union's competition
regulator to approve its 4.4-billion-euro ($4.9 billion) bid for
Dutch rival TNT Express, the U.S. package delivery
service company.
** Penn Virginia Corp shareholder Lone Star Value
Management LLC asked the U.S. oil and gas producer to consider
strategic alternatives to explore "all credible proposals".
** Canada-based drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc has approached to buy Zoetis
Inc, an animal-health company, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The company, spun off from Pfizer Inc in 2013, was
valued at $24.85 billion as of Thursday's close, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
** Capital One Financial Corp and Apollo Global
Management have bid for General Electric Co's
health-care finance unit, which could fetch more than $11
billion, Bloomberg reported.
** Italian insurer Generali sold a stake in
Telecom Italia on the market and not to France's Vivendi
, which this week increased its holding in the phone
group, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
** Crescent Point Energy Inc is poised to prevail
in a shareholder vote on its proposed acquisition of energy
producer Legacy Oil + Gas Inc, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Crescent Point said last month that it planned to acquire
Legacy for shares and debt worth C$1.53 billion.
** European telecoms and cable group Altice would
be interested in buying Dutch company KPN, its chief
executive Dexter Goei was quoted in a Dutch newspaper as saying,
but he added that the two companies were not in talks.
** German potash producer K+S said on Thursday it
has received a takeover proposal from larger Canadian fertilizer
producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, potentially
marking the start of a new takeover saga in the industry.
K+S said it was assessing its options. Two sources close to
the matter however, said K+S will likely reject the 7 billion
euro ($7.8 billion) takeover offer as being too low.
** Mexico's industrial conglomerate Alfa said on
Thursday the all-cash offer it and Harbour Energy have made to
buy Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales is "full,
fair and final."
The statement released by Alfa comes after Institutional
Shareholders Services (ISS), an influential proxy advisory firm,
recommended that the C$2 billion ($1.61 billion) sale of Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp should be rejected.
** French telecom group Orange said on Friday it
would take Spanish rival Jazztel private after its $3.8
billion takeover was overwhelmingly backed by Jazztel
shareholders.
** Drug developer Celladon Corp said on Friday it
may liquidate itself if it were unable to find a buyer, and was
suspending development of its gene therapy for heart failure.
** United Airlines has agreed to pay $100 million for a 5
percent stake in Azul SA, Brazil's third-biggest airline, as it
attempts to catch up with U.S. rivals with more established ties
in South America's biggest air travel market.
** Guardian Life Insurance Company of America is looking to
sell RS Investments, its San Francisco-based asset management
business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
** Global mining company Rio Tinto has
agreed to sell its stakes in two small Zimbabwean assets to
private group RZ Morowa Holdings Limited, it said on Friday
without disclosing the price.
** German media group ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed
to buy 80 percent of German energy price comparison site Verivox
from Oakley Capital for 170 million euros ($190
million).
** Fairfax India Holdings, a fund set up by
Canadian investor Prem Watsa to target Indian assets, is set to
take a majority stake in logistics firm National Collateral
Management Services (NCMSL), two sources familiar with the
matter said.
One of the sources said the deal, for a 70-75 percent stake
in the commodities storage and services firm, could be worth
$120 million to $150 million.
** U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott continued its public
campaign against the proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung
Group companies on Friday, questioning the basis for the
projected financial performance of the combined entity.
** French state-controlled utility EDF is still
months away from formulating a firm offer for a majority stake
in Areva's nuclear reactor unit, a source familiar
with the situation said.
** South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd
said on Friday it will exit the hard disk drive
motor business and sell assets related to the operations in
order to concentrate its efforts on its core businesses.
** Shareholders of Chile's Corpbanca approved on Friday a
merger with the Chilean operations of Brazil's Itau Unibanco, a
step forward for the often troubled deal to create a new Latin
American banking venture worth some $8 billion.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
