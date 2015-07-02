(Adds Unilever, K+S, Mondelez, Qatar National Bank, Pierre &
Vacances, PZU, Electrolux, Lisbon Oceanarium, Yelp, ING Group;
Updates JBS, Centene)
July 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc
to below 16 percent, taking the total raised through
the sale of the government's shares in the bank to more than
12.5 billion pounds ($19.5 billion).
** German potash miner K+S rejected Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan's 7.9 billion euro ($8.7 billion)
takeover bid on Thursday, saying it was too low and that the
Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle the company,
putting jobs at risk.
** Mondelez International Inc said it was in talks
with multiple parties for the sale of French coffee brand Carte
Noire to address European antitrust concerns as it closed a deal
with D.E Master Blenders to create the world's
biggest standalone coffee company.
** Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat
packer, said in a presentation on Thursday that it expects
relevant synergies of more than $75 million from its $1.45
billion acquisition of Cargill Inc's U.S. pork assets.
** Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction
to buy HSBC's Turkish business, people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
** Qatar National Bank and Bahrain's Arab Bank Corp did not
follow up early interest in acquiring HSBC's Turkish business
because they are more interested in National Bank of Greece's
Turkish arm Finansbank, two people familiar with the matter
said.
** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever is to
buy U.S. skincare company Murad, its fourth premium skincare
deal in recent months.
** Yelp Inc, operator of consumer review website
yelp.com, had temporarily decided not to pursue a sale,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer
PZU, bank PKO BP or utility PGE to
finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy
Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.
** The head of Sweden's Electrolux said he
believed a $3.3 billion deal to buy the GE Appliances
business could be salvaged after the United States moved to
block it.
** Portugal has agreed to sell the operating rights for the
Lisbon Oceanarium for a larger-than-expected 114 million euros
($127 million), helping to meet some of the debts of the public
company that managed it.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has secured
European Union antitrust approval for its 7.1-billion-euro
($7.86 billion) bid for Italian tire maker Pirelli & C SpA
, creating a global leader with a 10 percent market
share.
** U.S. health insurer Centene Corp will buy smaller
rival Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion, underscoring the
healthcare industry's rush to bulk up to negotiate better prices
with suppliers and hospitals, and attract new customers.
** Carlyle Group LP and MBK Partners are among the
shortlisted bidders for Tesco Plc's South Korea
business which is valued at about $6 billion, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
** Buyout firm Kelso & Co is in advanced discussions to
acquire US LBM Holdings LLC, in a deal that could value the U.S.
building materials distributor at around $1 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** PayPal Inc said it would buy digital money transfer
provider Xoom Corp for $890 million as it muscles into
a growing international remittance market and expand in
countries such as Mexico, India and China ahead of a spinoff
from eBay Inc.
** Morocco's Platinum Power, a subsidiary of U.S. private
equity firm Brookstone Partners, plans to invest 500 billion CFA
francs ($845.9 million) to build a hydroelectric project in
Cameroon, the company said.
** Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holding SA
said it would buy Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture
Plc, for $830 million, to focus mainly on digital
services for airline passengers.
** U.S. video content developer Scripps Networks Interactive
Inc has completed its purchase of a 52.7-percent stake
in Polish broadcaster TVN SA from local holding ITI and
Vivendi's Canal+ Group, the sellers said on Thursday.
SNI unit Southbank Media paid 584 million euros ($646.4
million) for the stake and SNI will assume debt worth 856
million euros.
** The planned sale of the Philippine government's majority
stake in United Coconut Planters Bank has drawn
interest from U.S. private equity companies and domestic
conglomerate San Miguel Corp, a person with knowledge
of the matter said.
** Australian investment manager Challenger Ltd
said on Thursday that it sold its 25 percent stake in global
fixed income fund manager Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd to Janus
Capital Group Inc for A$45 million ($34.4 million).
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
agreed to sell its 20 percent interests in the
Bijupira and Salema oil and natural gas fields in Brazil's
Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro to Petro Rio SA
for $25 million, according to a statement.
** British electrical goods and mobile phone retailer Dixons
Carphone Plc has sealed a deal with Sprint Corp,
the U.S. mobile network operator, that could see it open and
manage up to 500 Sprint-branded stores in the United States.
** Qatar Navigation QSC (Milaha) said on Thursday
its unit Qatar Shipping Company had acquired the remaining 60
percent interest in two firms which own Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) carriers from France's Societe Generale.
** Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina said it
was considering acquiring a 60 percent stake in engineering
contractor Rekayasa Industri (Rekind), among efforts to improve
its engineering resources.
** The chief executive of Indonesia's Surya Semesta
said on Wednesday that he was considering buying
Rajawali Group's entire 21 percent stake in Nusantara
Infrastructure Tbk PT and that any deal might include
a partnership with Malaysia's PLUS Expressways International Bhd
.
** John Fredriksen will merge tanker companies Frontline Ltd
and Frontline 2012 Ltd, the Norwegian
shipping tycoon announced on Thursday.
** Norway's Statoil ASA and Lithuania's Lietuvos
Energija plan to join forces to develop a small-scale liquefied
natural gas (LNG) supply operation, competing with Finnish gas
utility Gasum.
** Poland's No.2 power firm Tauron backed from
talks on selling its wind farms with the hitherto partner and
launched cooperation with smaller rival Enea SA on its
renewable sources of energy business, Tauron said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 591.11 CFA francs)
($1 = A$1.31)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
