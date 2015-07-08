July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc is confident
that K+S AG shareholders would accept its $8.7
billion bid, but is open to raising it if its German rival could
reveal more value not currently seen by the Canadian company,
the Globe and Mail reported, citing a source close to the deal.
** Software security company Symantec Corp is in
talks to sell its Veritas data storage business to private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday. The exact status of the talks could not
be learned. Bloomberg had earlier reported, citing sources, that
Symantec was nearing a deal to sell Veritas to Carlyle for $7-$8
billion.
** An advisory firm recommended South Korea's National
Pension Service (NPS) vote against a proposed $8 billion merger
of two Samsung Group companies, a deal seen as
critical to a leadership transfer at the country's top
conglomerate. NPS is the is the biggest single shareholder in
takeover target Samsung C&T Corp
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which holds a
small stake C&T, said it was voting against the takeover offer
by Cheil Industries Inc.
** U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and buyer Aetna
Inc set fees to be paid in the event of a failure of the
largest deal in the health insurance industry. Aetna, which said
last week it would buy Humana for about $37 billion in cash and
stock, has to pay a termination fee of $1.69 billion, Humana
said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Humana would pay its
larger rival $1.31 billion if the deal is terminated.
** Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc
has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39
billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
** Brazilian investment firm Tarpon Investimentos
hired Morgan Stanley & Co to explore a sale of healthcare
products supplier Cremer SA, three sources with
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday. Tarpon, which owns
96 percent of Cremer, launched a formal sale process aimed
especially at foreign bidders, said the sources.
** The Federal Reserve Board approved BB&T Corp's
$2.5 billion acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc,
signaling a softening stance on finance M&A.
** A Chinese state-backed investment firm sold its stake in
China's fourth-largest broker Haitong Securities in
Hong Kong in a sign that Beijing's bid to arrest a sell-off in
mainland stocks is pushing investors to the island's market to
raise capital.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is investing about S$279 million ($205.98 million) to
expand its holdings in Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost)
and its e-commerce unit, the two companies said.
** Fosun International Ltd said it has offered to
buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
(H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to
boost its services in Europe.
** French state-controlled utility EDF's planned takeover of
the nuclear reactor arm of Areva could hit Areva's order book as
utilities may not want to buy equipment from another utility, a
parliament report released on Wednesday said.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
($1 = 1.3550 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
