(Adds Nokia, Ryanair, Rosneft, Energy Transfer Equity, Axis
Capital Holdings, Telekom Slovenia; Updates Royal Dutch, Potash
Corp)
July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Brazil gave the green light to oil major Royal Dutch
Shell to buy smaller rival BG, advancing the $70
billion merger -- the largest of the past decade -- closer to
completion in early 2016.
** Britain plans to sell at least three quarters of its
stake in Royal Bank of Scotland over the next five
years, raising 25 billion pounds ($38 billion), the body that
manages the government's stake in the bank said.
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc does not plan to
sweeten its bid for German rival K+S AG, several
people familiar with the Canadian mineral miner said,
downplaying a media report that it would consider such a move.
** Software security company Symantec Corp is in
talks to sell its Veritas data storage business to private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday. The exact status of the talks could not
be learned. Bloomberg had earlier reported, citing sources, that
Symantec was nearing a deal to sell Veritas to Carlyle for $7-$8
billion.
** Germany's big car makers have reached a stand-off with
Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company's
maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unravelling,
sources familiar with the process said.
** Ryanair's board is due to meet to review IAG's
proposed takeover of Aer Lingus and will likely decide
whether to sell its 30 percent stake over the next week or two,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has made a
significant step in its efforts to expand its global reach by
signing a preliminary deal with Essar Group about
acquiring up to 49 percent of the Vadinar oil refinery in India.
** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP said
it was open to take part in Williams Companies Inc's
strategic review despite having a takeover offer rebuffed, but
only if the process was "fair" and not designed to disadvantage
Energy Transfer.
** Reinsurers Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and
PartnerRe Ltd are considering tweaking their $6.2
billion merger agreement in a bid to fend off a $6.8 billion
offer for PartnerRe by Exor SpA, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Macedonia's market regulator said on Wednesday it had
approved the sale of Telekom Slovenia's Macedonian
unit to Telekom Austria, a move that could pave the
way for completing the privatisation of the Slovenian parent.
** An advisory firm recommended South Korea's National
Pension Service (NPS) vote against a proposed $8 billion merger
of two Samsung Group companies, a deal seen as
critical to a leadership transfer at the country's top
conglomerate. NPS is the is the biggest single shareholder in
takeover target Samsung C&T Corp
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which holds a
small stake C&T, said it was voting against the takeover offer
by Cheil Industries Inc.
** U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and buyer Aetna
Inc set fees to be paid in the event of a failure of the
largest deal in the health insurance industry. Aetna, which said
last week it would buy Humana for about $37 billion in cash and
stock, has to pay a termination fee of $1.69 billion, Humana
said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Humana would pay its
larger rival $1.31 billion if the deal is terminated.
** Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc
has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39
billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
** Brazilian investment firm Tarpon Investimentos
hired Morgan Stanley & Co to explore a sale of healthcare
products supplier Cremer SA, three sources with
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday. Tarpon, which owns
96 percent of Cremer, launched a formal sale process aimed
especially at foreign bidders, said the sources.
** The Federal Reserve Board approved BB&T Corp's
$2.5 billion acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc,
signaling a softening stance on finance M&A.
** Spain's biggest bank Santander has hired
consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers to help it sell a package of
soured home loans worth just under 800 million euros ($883
million), a source with knowledge of the deal said.
** A Chinese state-backed investment firm sold its stake in
China's fourth-largest broker Haitong Securities in
Hong Kong in a sign that Beijing's bid to arrest a sell-off in
mainland stocks is pushing investors to the island's market to
raise capital.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is investing about S$279 million ($205.98 million) to
expand its holdings in Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost)
and its e-commerce unit, the two companies said.
** Fosun International Ltd said it has offered to
buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
(H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to
boost its services in Europe.
** French state-controlled utility EDF's planned takeover of
the nuclear reactor arm of Areva could hit Areva's order book as
utilities may not want to buy equipment from another utility, a
parliament report released on Wednesday said.
** German airport operator Fraport is selling 51
percent of its freight handling unit Fraport Cargo Services
(FCS) to freight and ground services firm Worldwide Flight
Services (WFS), it said.
** Canadian law firm Gowlings has agreed to merge with
Britain's Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co LLP in a deal that could
lead to further international expansion, the two firms said.
** Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said it
had bought an additional part of the credit card loan portfolio
of Russian bank Svyaznoy Bank.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
($1 = 1.3550 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)