(Adds Thomas H. Lee Partners, Anthem, Munich Re and others;
updates Coty)
July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Coty Inc has sealed a deal to buy Procter &
Gamble Co's beauty business, which includes brands such
as Clairol and Wella, in a $12.5 billion transaction that will
make Coty the world leader in perfume and hair care.
** Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in
advanced talks to acquire the enterprise business of eBay Inc
for close to $1 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Lockheed Martin Corp and Textron Inc have
emerged as final contenders to buy United Technologies Corp's
Sikorsky Aircraft business, which could be valued at
around $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
UTC is weighing offers from the two companies and may come to a
decision by the end of the month, one of the people said.
** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has taken a
significant step towards expanding its global reach by signing a
preliminary deal to acquire up to 49 percent in Essar Oil Ltd
, India's second biggest private refiner.
** Health insurers Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp
are moving ahead to sign a merger deal as Cigna backed down on
its differences over governance issues, CNBC tweeted, citing
sources.
** German reinsurer Munich Re is considering
calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover
of Greece's ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece
deteriorate, the company said on Thursday.
** Chinese video streaming website operator YY Inc
and online retailer E-Commerce China DangDang Inc on
Thursday became the latest in a string of Chinese companies to
get offers to be taken private.
** China's CITIC Group Corp is in negotiations to acquire
Russell Investments from London Stock Exchange Group Plc
in what is expected to be a roughly $1.8 billion deal, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** Property group CA Immo bought an office
building portfolio across Eastern Europe from the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development for a gross price
of 60 million euros, the Austrian firm said on Thursday.
** Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power
said it had signed a long-term energy power purchase
agreement with Endesa Chile worth up to $3.5 billion.
** Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Plc said smaller rival GVC Holdings Plc had
offered to buy the company in cash and stock, valuing it at
about 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion).
** Germany's big car makers have reached a stand-off with
Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company's
maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unraveling,
sources familiar with the process said.
Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen over the sale are ongoing but have
reached a difficult stage as important details such as price and
structure are finalised, two auto industry sources and two
financial sources said.
** Toshiba Corp, which is expected to write down
profits due to an accounting scandal, is considering selling
assets including part of its stake in Westinghouse Electric,
sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Nikkei business
daily, which first reported the news, said the Japanese
industrial conglomerate plans to generate about 200 billion yen
($1.7 billion) through the sales.
** Delta Air Lines Inc is hoping to strengthen
partnerships with carriers in South Korea, Mexico and Brazil,
and it has been approached about investing in Japan's bankrupt
Skymark Airlines, Delta's president Ed Bastian told reporters on
Monday.
** China's food giant COFCO is ready to increase
its stake in Dutch grain trader Nidera, speeding up a deal which
will help its transformation into a global agricultural trader,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Vietnam's sole private airline, VietJet Air, agreed on
Wednesday to explore the possibility of buying airplanes from
Boeing Co as it signed deals with two other U.S.
companies to supply parts and finance for planes built by its
European rival Airbus.
** ConAgra Foods Inc has hired Centerview Partners
to explore a sale of its private label unit Ralcorp, just two
years after it acquired the troubled business with advice from
the same investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.
** Shareholders in takeover target K+S say a deal
could be done because suitor Potash Corp's main aim is
to get control over its German rival's ambitious Canadian
project and scale it back.
** AstraZeneca struck a further "externalization"
deal to help fill its short-term revenue gap by divesting its
gastrointestinal drug Entocort for $215 million. The British
drugmaker, which has high hopes for its new drug pipeline but
faces declining sales as older products lose patent protection,
said rights to Entocort outside the United States would be
acquired by Tillotts Pharma, part of the Zeria
Group.
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S.
drug store chain, bought Avon Products Inc's U.K.-based
Liz Earle natural skincare business for 140 million pounds
($215.32 million), Avon said in a statement.
** Oil producer Premier Oil has put its Pakistan
business up for sale after receiving an "attractive" offer from
an unnamed party, Chief Executive Tony Durrant
said.
** Kenya-based private equity house Fanisi Capital said it
had bought a stake in a Tanzanian agro-processing company for $6
million, expanding its footprint in the region.
** SuperGroup, the British company behind the
Superdry fashion brand, has signed a joint venture deal to take
its clothes into China, it said, stepping up its push for a
global presence.
** Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said on Wednesday
that Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV
and energy investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd have dropped their
plans to buy the Canadian oil and gas company.
** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest
electricity utility, said it has completed the purchase of
debt-laden state fund 1MDB's 70 percent stake in
Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37
million).
($1 = 120.62 yen)
($1 = 3.80 ringgit)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = C$1.27)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)