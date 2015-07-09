(Adds Thomas H. Lee Partners, Anthem, Munich Re and others; updates Coty)

July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Coty Inc has sealed a deal to buy Procter & Gamble Co's beauty business, which includes brands such as Clairol and Wella, in a $12.5 billion transaction that will make Coty the world leader in perfume and hair care.

** Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in advanced talks to acquire the enterprise business of eBay Inc for close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Lockheed Martin Corp and Textron Inc have emerged as final contenders to buy United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft business, which could be valued at around $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. UTC is weighing offers from the two companies and may come to a decision by the end of the month, one of the people said.

** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has taken a significant step towards expanding its global reach by signing a preliminary deal to acquire up to 49 percent in Essar Oil Ltd , India's second biggest private refiner.

** Health insurers Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp are moving ahead to sign a merger deal as Cigna backed down on its differences over governance issues, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.

** German reinsurer Munich Re is considering calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate, the company said on Thursday.

** Chinese video streaming website operator YY Inc and online retailer E-Commerce China DangDang Inc on Thursday became the latest in a string of Chinese companies to get offers to be taken private.

** China's CITIC Group Corp is in negotiations to acquire Russell Investments from London Stock Exchange Group Plc in what is expected to be a roughly $1.8 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Property group CA Immo bought an office building portfolio across Eastern Europe from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a gross price of 60 million euros, the Austrian firm said on Thursday.

** Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said it had signed a long-term energy power purchase agreement with Endesa Chile worth up to $3.5 billion.

** Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said smaller rival GVC Holdings Plc had offered to buy the company in cash and stock, valuing it at about 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion).

** Germany's big car makers have reached a stand-off with Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company's maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unraveling, sources familiar with the process said.

Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen over the sale are ongoing but have reached a difficult stage as important details such as price and structure are finalised, two auto industry sources and two financial sources said.

** Toshiba Corp, which is expected to write down profits due to an accounting scandal, is considering selling assets including part of its stake in Westinghouse Electric, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the news, said the Japanese industrial conglomerate plans to generate about 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) through the sales.

** Delta Air Lines Inc is hoping to strengthen partnerships with carriers in South Korea, Mexico and Brazil, and it has been approached about investing in Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines, Delta's president Ed Bastian told reporters on Monday.

** China's food giant COFCO is ready to increase its stake in Dutch grain trader Nidera, speeding up a deal which will help its transformation into a global agricultural trader, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Vietnam's sole private airline, VietJet Air, agreed on Wednesday to explore the possibility of buying airplanes from Boeing Co as it signed deals with two other U.S. companies to supply parts and finance for planes built by its European rival Airbus.

** ConAgra Foods Inc has hired Centerview Partners to explore a sale of its private label unit Ralcorp, just two years after it acquired the troubled business with advice from the same investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.

** Shareholders in takeover target K+S say a deal could be done because suitor Potash Corp's main aim is to get control over its German rival's ambitious Canadian project and scale it back.

** AstraZeneca struck a further "externalization" deal to help fill its short-term revenue gap by divesting its gastrointestinal drug Entocort for $215 million. The British drugmaker, which has high hopes for its new drug pipeline but faces declining sales as older products lose patent protection, said rights to Entocort outside the United States would be acquired by Tillotts Pharma, part of the Zeria Group.

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drug store chain, bought Avon Products Inc's U.K.-based Liz Earle natural skincare business for 140 million pounds ($215.32 million), Avon said in a statement.

** Oil producer Premier Oil has put its Pakistan business up for sale after receiving an "attractive" offer from an unnamed party, Chief Executive Tony Durrant said.

** Kenya-based private equity house Fanisi Capital said it had bought a stake in a Tanzanian agro-processing company for $6 million, expanding its footprint in the region.

** SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, has signed a joint venture deal to take its clothes into China, it said, stepping up its push for a global presence.

** Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said on Wednesday that Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV and energy investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd have dropped their plans to buy the Canadian oil and gas company.

** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said it has completed the purchase of debt-laden state fund 1MDB's 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37 million).

($1 = 120.62 yen) ($1 = 3.80 ringgit) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = C$1.27) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)