(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, ICA, Uralchem; updates General
Atlantic)
July 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** IAG is set to complete its takeover of Aer
Lingus after Ryanair said it would accept the
offer and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
the British Airways-owner would gain conditional EU approval. It
is set to clear the final hurdle and gain EU antitrust approval
for the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) bid after improving
concessions to ease competition worries, a person familiar with
the matter said.
** Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its Greek
operation and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio
up for sale as the group scales back on non-core activities,
finance sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.
** Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd
and Morgan Stanley's private equity unit will buy
Taiwanese network TV operator China Network Systems for $2.3
billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
** InterContinental Hotels Group said it had agreed
to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors
for $938 million and might return some of the proceeds to
shareholders.
** Canada's Teck Resources Ltd agreed to sell
future output from its Chile mine to Royal Gold Inc
for $525 million upfront payment and 15 percent of
monthly average gold price at each delivery.
** Royal Dutch Shell's European supply and trading
arm has acquired Morgan Stanley's European gas and power
trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said.
** PTT PCL has signed a franchise deal with
U.S.-based fast food chain Texas Chicken as Thailand's largest
energy firm tries to boost its revenue from non-oil businesses
amid weak crude oil prices.
** British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew
said it had bought a Russian distribution and
manufacturing business, in line with its strategy of expanding
in emerging markets.
** Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority
stake in Amedes to France's Antin Infrastructure Partners, the
companies said on Friday, in the second sale of a major German
laboratory services company in as many weeks.
** Middle market private equity firm HGGC is expected to
announce an acquisition of a European automated marketing
software company called Selligent for an undisclosed sum, two
people familiar with the matter said.
** Malaysian manufacturer Ewein Bhd said it had
received local government approval for a majority-owned unit's
proposal to develop into residential and commercial property
some 3.67 acres in the northern state of Penang.
** Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell
assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($318 million) as part of
an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Alonso
Quintana said in an interview.
** Russia's Uralchem is negotiating a $1.5 billion loan with
lender VTB to purchase Onexim Group's stake in Uralkali
, the world's biggest potash producer, news agency
Interfax cited sources as saying on Friday.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 15.72 Mexican pesos)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)