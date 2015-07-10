(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, ICA, Uralchem; updates General Atlantic)

July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** IAG is set to complete its takeover of Aer Lingus after Ryanair said it would accept the offer and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the British Airways-owner would gain conditional EU approval. It is set to clear the final hurdle and gain EU antitrust approval for the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) bid after improving concessions to ease competition worries, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its Greek operation and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio up for sale as the group scales back on non-core activities, finance sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.

** Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley's private equity unit will buy Taiwanese network TV operator China Network Systems for $2.3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** InterContinental Hotels Group said it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million and might return some of the proceeds to shareholders.

** Canada's Teck Resources Ltd agreed to sell future output from its Chile mine to Royal Gold Inc for $525 million upfront payment and 15 percent of monthly average gold price at each delivery.

** Royal Dutch Shell's European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said.

** PTT PCL has signed a franchise deal with U.S.-based fast food chain Texas Chicken as Thailand's largest energy firm tries to boost its revenue from non-oil businesses amid weak crude oil prices.

** British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said it had bought a Russian distribution and manufacturing business, in line with its strategy of expanding in emerging markets.

** Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority stake in Amedes to France's Antin Infrastructure Partners, the companies said on Friday, in the second sale of a major German laboratory services company in as many weeks.

** Middle market private equity firm HGGC is expected to announce an acquisition of a European automated marketing software company called Selligent for an undisclosed sum, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Malaysian manufacturer Ewein Bhd said it had received local government approval for a majority-owned unit's proposal to develop into residential and commercial property some 3.67 acres in the northern state of Penang.

** Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($318 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Alonso Quintana said in an interview.

** Russia's Uralchem is negotiating a $1.5 billion loan with lender VTB to purchase Onexim Group's stake in Uralkali , the world's biggest potash producer, news agency Interfax cited sources as saying on Friday. ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 15.72 Mexican pesos) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)