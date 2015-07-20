(Adds Blackstone, ProSiebenSat.1, Micron, Pearson, Ball Corp;
updates SunEdison, Exor)
July 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Lockheed Martin Corp said it would buy Sikorsky
Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp
, for $9 billion, and review the possible sale or spinoff
of $6 billion in other information technology and services
businesses.
** SunEdison Inc agreed to buy Vivint Solar Inc
, the second-biggest U.S. solar panel installer, in a
deal valued at about $2.2 billion, speeding up its expansion in
the booming residential solar market.
** Italian holding company Exor has again
sweetened its offer for U.S.-listed reinsurer PartnerRe
to include a special dividend of $3 per share for common
shareholders if it is chosen over rival suitor Axis Capital
Holdings.
** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and
Corsair Capital have agreed to acquire a majority stake in First
Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company at around $4
billion including debt, First Eagle said.
** German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is in
talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S.
private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on
Monday, citing unidentified sources in the banking industry.
** Micron Technology Inc has told China's Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd that its $23 billion acquisition offer
is not realistic because U.S. authorities would block the deal
due to national security concerns, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** European Union antitrust regulators have opened an
in-depth investigation into whether U.S. drinks can maker Ball
Corp's 4.4 billion pound ($7 billion) offer for
Britain's Rexam Plc will lead to higher prices for
companies and consumers.
** French telecoms group Orange said it had entered an
exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel about buying
the Indian group's subsidiaries in four African countries.
** U.S. power company Talen Energy Corp said it
would acquire private power producer Mach Gen LLC for $1.18
billion to expand in the wholesale power markets.
** Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's biggest buyout firm,
will sell its stake in Energy Developments Ltd to
energy investor DUET Group for $1 billion, the parties
said, double its 2009 purchase price.
** British publisher Pearson is exploring the sale
of its Financial Times newspaper after receiving interest from
potential buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** Slovenia is likely to reach a decision on the sale of its
largest telecom operator, Telekom Slovenia, after the
summer holidays, a state secretary at the finance ministry told
the national news agency STA.
** Private equity group Cerberus has launched the
sale of German cash & carry markets after an initial plan to
float the retail property assets has been put aside, three
people familiar with the matter said.
** A Chinese company has approached Lukoil to
start talks on buying the Russian firm's refinery in Romania,
according to a letter obtained by Reuters, after Lukoil's unit
there was accused of money laundering and tax evasion.
** France's Schneider Electric SE is combining its
software operations with Britain's Aveva Group Plc to
create a business active in sectors ranging from nuclear power
to pharmaceuticals.
Schneider will pay 550 million pounds ($858 million) towards
the issue of new shares in Aveva, a company that designs
shipping, industrial plants and nuclear power stations.
** Microsoft Corp plans to buy Israeli cyber
security company Adallom for $320 million, the Calcalist
financial newspaper reported on Monday.
** Fairfax India Holdings Crop, a fund set up by
Canadian investor Prem Watsa to target Indian assets, said it
would buy a 74 percent stake in commodities storage and services
firm National Collateral Management Services (NCMSL) for about
$126 million.
** The controlling shareholder of Israel's largest bank,
Hapoalim BM, is considering selling a stake to a
foreign investor to advance the company's international
business, the Globes financial daily reported, citing unnamed
sources.
** Buyout group KKR & Co LP is acquiring a majority
stake in German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser
from Dutch investor Reggeborgh, the groups said.
** Norway's Statoil ASA is to sell its 20-percent
stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project aimed at
delivering Azeri natural gas to Europe, the president of Azeri
state energy firm SOCAR said.
** Bulgarian insurer Euroins Insurance AD Sofia
said it has agreed to buy the Greek insurance operations of
France's Credit Agricole SA for an undisclosed sum,
expanding its push across eastern and southeast Europe.
** New Zealand dairy processor a2 Milk Company Ltd
rejected a takeover approach on Monday, but said it was
considering other potential suitors as foreign firms circle
dairy assets in the world's largest milk exporting country.
** Cocoaland Holdings Bhd, a Malaysian snack and
candy company, said Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd
has aborted a plan to take over its business.
** Boutique advisory firm INFOR Financial Group said on
Sunday it agreed to buy the Canadian operations of U.S.
underwriting services provider Incapital Holdings, boosting its
presence in the Canadian investment banking market.
** European telecoms and cable firm Altice SA has
no plans to bid for the 21 percent stake in Dutch rival KPN
owned by Carlos Slim's America Movil, Altice's chief
executive was quoted as saying by a Dutch newspaper on Saturday.
** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said it has not made
any decision on a potential sale of the company, nor entered
into any agreement, after media reports that Temasek Holdings
had put the shipping company up for sale.
** South Korea's GS Caltex Corp will receive 1.5 million
barrels of Murban crude later this month via its sister company
GS Energy Corp which holds a 3 percent stake in an onshore oil
concession to develop the United Arab Emirates' biggest
oilfields, a GS Caltex spokesman said.
** Polish insurer PZU's investment fund, as well as
the country's lenders, could potentially invest in struggling
coal miner Kompania Weglowa's rescue fund, Treasury Minister
Andrzej Czerwinski said on Saturday.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)