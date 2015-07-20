(Adds Blackstone, ProSiebenSat.1, Micron, Pearson, Ball Corp; updates SunEdison, Exor)

July 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Lockheed Martin Corp said it would buy Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp , for $9 billion, and review the possible sale or spinoff of $6 billion in other information technology and services businesses.

** SunEdison Inc agreed to buy Vivint Solar Inc , the second-biggest U.S. solar panel installer, in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion, speeding up its expansion in the booming residential solar market.

** Italian holding company Exor has again sweetened its offer for U.S.-listed reinsurer PartnerRe to include a special dividend of $3 per share for common shareholders if it is chosen over rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings.

** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Corsair Capital have agreed to acquire a majority stake in First Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company at around $4 billion including debt, First Eagle said.

** German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources in the banking industry.

** Micron Technology Inc has told China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd that its $23 billion acquisition offer is not realistic because U.S. authorities would block the deal due to national security concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

** European Union antitrust regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into whether U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's 4.4 billion pound ($7 billion) offer for Britain's Rexam Plc will lead to higher prices for companies and consumers.

** French telecoms group Orange said it had entered an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel about buying the Indian group's subsidiaries in four African countries.

** U.S. power company Talen Energy Corp said it would acquire private power producer Mach Gen LLC for $1.18 billion to expand in the wholesale power markets.

** Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's biggest buyout firm, will sell its stake in Energy Developments Ltd to energy investor DUET Group for $1 billion, the parties said, double its 2009 purchase price.

** British publisher Pearson is exploring the sale of its Financial Times newspaper after receiving interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Slovenia is likely to reach a decision on the sale of its largest telecom operator, Telekom Slovenia, after the summer holidays, a state secretary at the finance ministry told the national news agency STA.

** Private equity group Cerberus has launched the sale of German cash & carry markets after an initial plan to float the retail property assets has been put aside, three people familiar with the matter said.

** A Chinese company has approached Lukoil to start talks on buying the Russian firm's refinery in Romania, according to a letter obtained by Reuters, after Lukoil's unit there was accused of money laundering and tax evasion.

** France's Schneider Electric SE is combining its software operations with Britain's Aveva Group Plc to create a business active in sectors ranging from nuclear power to pharmaceuticals.

Schneider will pay 550 million pounds ($858 million) towards the issue of new shares in Aveva, a company that designs shipping, industrial plants and nuclear power stations.

** Microsoft Corp plans to buy Israeli cyber security company Adallom for $320 million, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Monday.

** Fairfax India Holdings Crop, a fund set up by Canadian investor Prem Watsa to target Indian assets, said it would buy a 74 percent stake in commodities storage and services firm National Collateral Management Services (NCMSL) for about $126 million.

** The controlling shareholder of Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim BM, is considering selling a stake to a foreign investor to advance the company's international business, the Globes financial daily reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Buyout group KKR & Co LP is acquiring a majority stake in German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser from Dutch investor Reggeborgh, the groups said.

** Norway's Statoil ASA is to sell its 20-percent stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project aimed at delivering Azeri natural gas to Europe, the president of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said.

** Bulgarian insurer Euroins Insurance AD Sofia said it has agreed to buy the Greek insurance operations of France's Credit Agricole SA for an undisclosed sum, expanding its push across eastern and southeast Europe.

** New Zealand dairy processor a2 Milk Company Ltd rejected a takeover approach on Monday, but said it was considering other potential suitors as foreign firms circle dairy assets in the world's largest milk exporting country.

** Cocoaland Holdings Bhd, a Malaysian snack and candy company, said Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd has aborted a plan to take over its business.

** Boutique advisory firm INFOR Financial Group said on Sunday it agreed to buy the Canadian operations of U.S. underwriting services provider Incapital Holdings, boosting its presence in the Canadian investment banking market.

** European telecoms and cable firm Altice SA has no plans to bid for the 21 percent stake in Dutch rival KPN owned by Carlos Slim's America Movil, Altice's chief executive was quoted as saying by a Dutch newspaper on Saturday.

** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said it has not made any decision on a potential sale of the company, nor entered into any agreement, after media reports that Temasek Holdings had put the shipping company up for sale.

** South Korea's GS Caltex Corp will receive 1.5 million barrels of Murban crude later this month via its sister company GS Energy Corp which holds a 3 percent stake in an onshore oil concession to develop the United Arab Emirates' biggest oilfields, a GS Caltex spokesman said.

** Polish insurer PZU's investment fund, as well as the country's lenders, could potentially invest in struggling coal miner Kompania Weglowa's rescue fund, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Saturday.

($1 = 0.6411 pounds)