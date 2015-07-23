(Adds Rheinmetall, MSC Rail, Intesa Sanpaolo, Hispania; Updates
Pearson, Lupin, RBS, Advtech)
July 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Japanese media group Nikkei has agreed to buy the
Financial Times from Britain's Pearson for $1.3
billion, putting one of the world's premier business newspapers
in the hands of a company influential at home but little known
outside Japan.
** U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc is close to
finalizing negotiations to acquire peer Cigna Inc and
could announce a roughly $48 billion deal as early as this week,
two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** German defence group Rheinmetall and French
peer Thales are among several groups interested in a
defence electronics business that plane maker Airbus is
selling in an effort to streamline its operations, sources
familiar with the transaction said.
** MSC Rail, a unit of global shipping giant Mediterranean
Shipping Company, won the privatisation tender for the cargo
division of Portugal's railway firm CP with an offer of 53
million euros ($58.14 million), the government said.
** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is
looking to sell its Accedo consumer credit unit by the end of
2015 as part of a multi-year plan to shed non-core assets, two
sources close to the matter said.
** The European Commission said it had approved Berkshire
Hathaway Inc's purchase of Procter & Gamble Co's
Duracell battery unit.
** Spanish property investor Hispania said it had
withdrawn a bid for real estate company Realia in view
of a competing offer launched in June by Inmobilaria Carso
.
** Belgian investor Pierre Louvrier said that stakes in
Bulgarian companies he acquired this year have reverted back to
their original owner fugitive Bulgarian tycoon Tsvetan Vassilev.
** China's Tsinghua Holdings is still discussing a potential
deal to buy U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc and
hopes it could eventually go through, the state-backed
investment company's chairman told Reuters.
** Conglomerate China Resources Holdings Co Ltd is joining
the race to buy Hong Kong lender Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Volkswagen AG and German bank Metzler have
sold Dutch-based financing company LeasePlan to a consortium of
investors for 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said.
** The European Commission said it had approved the
acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika AG by
French building materials maker Saint-Gobain.
** An independent Dutch foundation linked to generic drugs
manufacturer Mylan NV said it had moved to block a
takeover bid by Israeli rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
.
** Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by
sales, is buying U.S. peer GAVIS Pharmaceuticals LLC for $880
million in its largest ever acquisition, seeking to revive its
flagging growth in the United States, its largest market.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed two separate
disposals of non-performing loans as part of a continued sale of
unwanted assets that has so far seen 1 trillion pounds ($1.55
trillion) shed from its balance sheet.
** U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has
taken full ownership of Chinese e-commerce firm Yihaodian.com,
buying out the 49 percent stake that it did not already own to
accelerate its push online
** French media and entertainment technology group
Technicolor SA said it had signed an exclusive deal
with Cisco Systems Inc to buy its home equipment
business for 550 million euros ($602 million) in cash and stock.
** South Africa education firm Advtech rejected a
relaunched $485 million buyout offer from rival Curro Holdings
, its chief executive said, making a hostile bid more
likely.
** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved with no
restrictions a $446 million agreement between U.S. carrier Delta
Air Lines Inc and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes SA to expand their alliance.
** South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc, the de
facto holding firm of Samsung Group, said that it will
buy back 440 billion won ($378.72 million) worth of its own
shares to boost shareholder value.
** Global private equity fund CVC agreed to buy the PKP
Energetyka utility from Polish railway group PKP for 1.41
billion zlotys ($375.68 million), excluding debt, or 1.97
billion zlotys with the debt, PKP said.
** European antitrust regulators said they approved CVC
Capital Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in
two chemicals subsidiaries of Dutch food and dietary supplements
maker DSM.
** KKR & Co LP's Embarcadero Maritime unit will pay
$254.5 million to buy 18 dry bulk and container ships from
Commerzbank AG's Hanseatic Ship Asset Management GmbH,
the companies said.
** Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons
squash and Tango, stepped up its international expansion on
Thursday with a 120.8 million pound ($189 million) acquisition
of Brazilian soft drinks firm Ebba.
** South African furniture group Steinhoff International
Holdings Ltd has offered to buy home improvement chain
Iliad Africa Ltd for 1.34 billion rand ($107.6
million), Iliad said.
** Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd said it had
agreed to sell its wholly owned cognac unit Louis Royer SAS to
France's Terroirs Distillers for about 13 billion yen ($105
million).
** Bahrain's Arab Insurance Group BSC is in
discussions to take full ownership of Dubai-based Islamic
reinsurer Takaful Re, as regulatory moves add pressure on firms
in the overcrowded Gulf insurance sector to consolidate.
($1 = 0.91 euros)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 12.45 rand)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)