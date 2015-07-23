(Adds Rheinmetall, MSC Rail, Intesa Sanpaolo, Hispania; Updates Pearson, Lupin, RBS, Advtech)

July 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese media group Nikkei has agreed to buy the Financial Times from Britain's Pearson for $1.3 billion, putting one of the world's premier business newspapers in the hands of a company influential at home but little known outside Japan.

** U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc is close to finalizing negotiations to acquire peer Cigna Inc and could announce a roughly $48 billion deal as early as this week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** German defence group Rheinmetall and French peer Thales are among several groups interested in a defence electronics business that plane maker Airbus is selling in an effort to streamline its operations, sources familiar with the transaction said.

** MSC Rail, a unit of global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company, won the privatisation tender for the cargo division of Portugal's railway firm CP with an offer of 53 million euros ($58.14 million), the government said.

** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is looking to sell its Accedo consumer credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year plan to shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter said.

** The European Commission said it had approved Berkshire Hathaway Inc's purchase of Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery unit.

** Spanish property investor Hispania said it had withdrawn a bid for real estate company Realia in view of a competing offer launched in June by Inmobilaria Carso .

** Belgian investor Pierre Louvrier said that stakes in Bulgarian companies he acquired this year have reverted back to their original owner fugitive Bulgarian tycoon Tsvetan Vassilev.

** China's Tsinghua Holdings is still discussing a potential deal to buy U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc and hopes it could eventually go through, the state-backed investment company's chairman told Reuters.

** Conglomerate China Resources Holdings Co Ltd is joining the race to buy Hong Kong lender Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Volkswagen AG and German bank Metzler have sold Dutch-based financing company LeasePlan to a consortium of investors for 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said.

** The European Commission said it had approved the acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika AG by French building materials maker Saint-Gobain.

** An independent Dutch foundation linked to generic drugs manufacturer Mylan NV said it had moved to block a takeover bid by Israeli rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd .

** Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, is buying U.S. peer GAVIS Pharmaceuticals LLC for $880 million in its largest ever acquisition, seeking to revive its flagging growth in the United States, its largest market.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed two separate disposals of non-performing loans as part of a continued sale of unwanted assets that has so far seen 1 trillion pounds ($1.55 trillion) shed from its balance sheet.

** U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has taken full ownership of Chinese e-commerce firm Yihaodian.com, buying out the 49 percent stake that it did not already own to accelerate its push online

** French media and entertainment technology group Technicolor SA said it had signed an exclusive deal with Cisco Systems Inc to buy its home equipment business for 550 million euros ($602 million) in cash and stock.

** South Africa education firm Advtech rejected a relaunched $485 million buyout offer from rival Curro Holdings , its chief executive said, making a hostile bid more likely.

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved with no restrictions a $446 million agreement between U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA to expand their alliance.

** South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding firm of Samsung Group, said that it will buy back 440 billion won ($378.72 million) worth of its own shares to boost shareholder value.

** Global private equity fund CVC agreed to buy the PKP Energetyka utility from Polish railway group PKP for 1.41 billion zlotys ($375.68 million), excluding debt, or 1.97 billion zlotys with the debt, PKP said.

** European antitrust regulators said they approved CVC Capital Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in two chemicals subsidiaries of Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM.

** KKR & Co LP's Embarcadero Maritime unit will pay $254.5 million to buy 18 dry bulk and container ships from Commerzbank AG's Hanseatic Ship Asset Management GmbH, the companies said.

** Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, stepped up its international expansion on Thursday with a 120.8 million pound ($189 million) acquisition of Brazilian soft drinks firm Ebba.

** South African furniture group Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd has offered to buy home improvement chain Iliad Africa Ltd for 1.34 billion rand ($107.6 million), Iliad said.

** Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to sell its wholly owned cognac unit Louis Royer SAS to France's Terroirs Distillers for about 13 billion yen ($105 million).

** Bahrain's Arab Insurance Group BSC is in discussions to take full ownership of Dubai-based Islamic reinsurer Takaful Re, as regulatory moves add pressure on firms in the overcrowded Gulf insurance sector to consolidate.

($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 12.45 rand) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)