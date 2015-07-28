(Adds Blackboard Inc, Qatar Airways, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche
Telekom, Pininfarina)
July 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Blackboard Inc, a U.S. software company that provides
learning tools for high school and university classrooms, is
exploring a sale that it hopes could value it at as much as $3
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Honeywell International Inc said it would buy the
utility consumption meter business of Britain's Melrose
Industries Plc for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion)
to boost its presence in high-growth regions.
** Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would buy
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. specialty generic
drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock to
bolster its presence in the United States.
** State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland intends to
sell up to $2.2 billion shares in U.S. bank Citizens,
which would cut its stake in that business to less than a
quarter.
** Qatar Airways said it was in talks with IndiGo about
taking a stake in India's biggest airline that would expand the
Gulf carrier's foothold in one of the world's fastest growing
aviation markets.
** German cement maker HeidelbergCement said it
has agreed to buy a 45 percent stake in Italian rival
Italcementi for around 1.67 billion euros ($1.85
billion) in cash and shares, as consolidation in the sector
picks up.
** Talks on the sale of indebted Italian car designer
Pininfarina to Indian vehicle maker Mahindra &
Mahindra will resume after the summer after the
parties failed to strike a deal in July, two sources close to
the matter said.
** BP is less likely to be acquired following its
$18.7 billion settlement over the 2010 Macondo oil spill, Chief
Executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.
** Sovereign fund China Investment Corp plans to
buy Australia's biggest office block portfolio from Morgan
Stanley for $1.82 billion, highlighting Beijing's
appetite for stable assets offshore as the mainland economy
sputters.
** Czech energy holding EPH and investment group PPF have
submitted a joint bid of about 30 billion crowns ($1.2 billion)
for downstream oil company Unipetrol, Czech newspaper
Hospodarske Noviny said.
** Cash-rich Zurich Insurance is weighing a bid
for British rival RSA Insurance Group which could top $8
billion and be the latest industry tie-up amid toughening
regulations.
** German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer has
agreed to buy U.S. plastic vial maker Centor for $725 million in
cash, giving it a leading position in the world's biggest drugs
market.
** British engineering company GKN said it agreed to
acquire Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million
euros ($781 million) including debt, to strengthen its position
as a supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.
** Poland's main opposition party, a leader in pre-election
polls, wants to block the already agreed 2-billion zloty ($537.1
million) sale of Polish state-run railways PKP's utility arm to
global private equity fund CVC.
** South African private education firm Advtech is
talking to other potential investors and has not referred a
takeover bid by larger rival Curro Holdings to
shareholders, the company's acting chief executive said on
Tuesday.
** Romania's leftist government has approved a plan to sell
a 26.7 percent stake in refinery Rompetrol Rafinare,
controlled by Kazakhstan's KazMunaiGas, it said on Tuesday. The
stake would be auctioned off and sold for no less than $200
million.
** Dutch brewer Heineken and spirits maker Diageo
have agreed to end their 11-year cooperation in South
Africa and Namibia in a series of deals to disentangle joint
ventures.
Diageo said in a statement it would receive net cash of 2.5
billion rand ($198.4 million) from the transactions, which are
expected to be completed by the end of the year. Heineken said
the overall cost to it would be 1.9 billion rand.
** Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust Inc
said on Monday it would buy privately held Capella
Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella Healthcare Inc,
for $900 million in cash.
** Telekom Austria is interested in buying the
58-percent stake in telephony and internet operator Telekom
Srbija from Serbia, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
** German family-owned investment company Friedhelm Loh has
raised its stake in steel distributor Kloeckner & Co
to 10.38 percent, Kloeckner said.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 24.37 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 3.72 zlotys)
($1 = 12.60 rand)
