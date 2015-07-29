(Adds Bombardier, ProSiebenSat.1, Anglo American Platinum, SDH,
SIJ, Orange, Vilmorin)
July 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Belgian chemical group Solvay has agreed to buy
U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5 billion, giving it a bigger
presence in the lightweight materials business where demand from
the aerospace industry is booming.
** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has agreed to buy
British property firm Quintain Estates and Development
for 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to gain one of London's
few remaining large-scale development opportunities.
** France's Bpifrance public investment bank said it is
selling 2 percent of French telecom operator Orange shares
in a deal a banking source said was worth about 805
million euros ($887.43 million).
** French seeds group Vilmorin would consider
taking over part of Syngenta's seed activities if
these were put up for sale as part of the proposed takeover by
U.S. rival Monsanto, the company said.
** German engineering group Siemens and Canada's
Bombardier are in early talks to merge their rail
businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter. The paper said
Bombardier was also in talks with other possible partners.
** German potash and salt miner K+S has turned to
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel for help in resisting an
unwanted takeover approach by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
, and has discussed the option of German state bank KfW
taking a stake in K+S, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
K+S rebuffed earlier this month Potash Corp's 7.9 billion
euros ($8.7 billion) proposed bid of 41 euros per share as too
low and suggested the suitor was planning to shrink the company.
** Blackboard Inc, a U.S. software company that provides
learning tools for high school and university classrooms, is
exploring a sale that it hopes could value it at as much as $3
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared
generic drug maker Mylan's planned takeover of
Ireland-based Perrigo Co.
** Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP)
said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a $4.55 billion
logistics portfolio in the United States from Industrial Income
Trust, expanding its presence in the market by 50 percent.
** French oil major Total has agreed to sell a 20
percent stake in its North Sea Laggan-Tormore project to
Britain's SSE for 565 million pounds ($881 million),
less than the $1.5 billion it had anticipated.
** German drugs distributor Celesio has agreed to
buy Sainsbury's pharmacy business for 125 million
pounds ($195 million) via its British chain LloydsPharmacy.
** South Africa's largest private education group Curro
Holdings said on Wednesday it had withdrawn its bid for
smaller rival Advtech after the target's board rejected
the offer and declined to refer it to shareholders.
Advtech's board rejected the 6 billion rand ($478
million)offer last week, saying that it was not in the best
interest of the company.
** Bombardier denied a report on Wednesday that it
is in talks with German peer Siemens AG around a rail
merger.
** Datatec Ltd's Logicalis Inc unit has agreed to
buy U.S.-based Advanced Technology Integration Group (ATIG) for
$42 million, giving the South African IT firm a bigger presence
in the Midwest.
** Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund will sell 10 percent
of shares in state oil firm KazMunaiGas to the central
bank, the government said on Wednesday, in a move aimed at
easing the debt burden of a company hit by low oil prices.
** Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's American Movil, has agreed to buy Bulgarian
cable network operator blizoo from Swedish investor EQT, the
Austrian group said on Wednesday.
** Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on
Wednesday it was convinced some merger and acquisition
opportunities would soon arise and it would be in a position to
study them.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and
publisher Axel Springer said they have no further
tie-up plans beyond a project for digital start-ups they
announced on Wednesday.
** A group of South African investors known as Union
Resources has made a bid for Anglo American Platinum's
Union mine, its chairman said.
** Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating
privatisation, approved the sale of state-owned ski maker Elan
to Merrill Lynch International and Wiltan Enterprises
Limited, SDH said in a statement.
** Slovenian steel company SIJ, which is in private Russian
ownership, plans to invest 40 million euros ($44.1 million) in
Slovenian poultry firm Perutnina Ptuj, SIJ said.
** German lighting group Osram is attracting a lot
of interest from potential partners or buyers for its lamps
business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Dubai-based courier Aramex is looking to make
acquisitions in the second half of the year, it said on
Wednesday, after growth in online shopping boosted its
second-quarter net profit.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said on Wednesday it had purchased a landmark building in the
center of Milan, as increasingly bold Chinese firms flex their
financial muscles overseas.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru)