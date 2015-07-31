(Adds RioCan, Nordic Capital, Fedex, Dixons Carphone, Enbridge,
SunOpta, Sky and HSBC)
July 31 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Friday:
** Plastic packaging products maker Berry Plastics Group Inc
said it would buy Avintiv Inc, which makes materials
used in products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, for
about $2.45 billion in cash from Blackstone Group LP.
** United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest
courier company, said it would buy Coyote Logistics from private
equity firm Warburg Pincus for $1.8 billion to expand its
full-truckload services.
** Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon said it was
considering an unsolicited takeover bid of $31 per share from
China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, which would value the
firm at over $2.5 billion. \
** Canada's largest real estate investment trust, RioCan
, said it is exploring a potential sale of its assets
in the United States, valued by analysts at between $2 billion
and $2.25 billion.
** Buyout house Nordic Capital is eyeing an exit from
Finnish retailer Tokmanni, in a deal that could value the
country's largest discount store chain at around 900 million
euros ($998 million) including debt, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
** The European Commission said that it had opened an
in-depth investigation into Fedex's proposed 4.4 billion
euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express
.
** British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons
Carphone has agreed to sell The Phone House Portugal,
further streamlining its business as it focuses on markets where
it has a leading position.
** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline
operator, is considering natural gas and power generation
acquisitions to help boost the diversity of its asset base, the
company's CEO said.
** Martin Sorrell's WPP and buyout firm Providence
agreed to buy British marketing group Chime Communications
for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn
the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.
** HeidelbergCement rushed to buy control of
Italcementi after an African rival also showed
interest in the Italian cement maker, but a counter bid is
highly unlikely, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.
** Canadian organic food provider SunOpta Inc
said it would buy organic frozen fruit supplier Sunrise
Holdings Delaware Inc from private equity firm Paine & Partners
LLC for about $450 million.
** European pay TV company Sky has agreed to buy
Italy's MTV free-to-air channel from U.S. media group Viacom
, a move that could pressure local market leader
Mediaset.
** HSBC Holdings Plc is nearing a sale of its
Brazilian unit to Banco Bradesco SA for close to $4
billion, FT reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
** India's Reliance Communications has revived a
plan to sell a stake in its tower unit, attracting early
interest from U.S. private equity firms as well as sector
rivals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Italian defence group Finmeccanica is waiting
to decide on the future of its stake in European missile company
MBDA and is open to considering a sale at the right price, CEO
Mauro Moretti said.
** Italian packaging company Goglio is up for sale and has
hired an adviser to bring it to the market some time in the
autumn, people familiar with the matter said.
** Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions
outside Spain, the lender's chief executive said, denying
reports it is bidding for General Electric's (GE) Polish
Bank BPH.
** MAN SE's minority shareholders may win higher
cash compensation from Volkswagen after a court on
Friday ruled the parent has to raise the price for the rest of
the company.
** Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50
percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner
Antofagasta Plc for $1 billion in cash, and both
parties stressed that this was just the start of more
cooperation.
** Sharp Corp said it would exit the TV set
business in the Americas by selling its TV manufacturing plant
in Mexico and license its brand in the Americas to China's
Hisense Group. Hisense said it would pay $23.7 million for the
business.
** Austrian utility Verbund is keen to take over
smaller rival Kelag by buying out the stake of the country's
Carinthia province, which is burdened by debt guarantees for
defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
** Cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna Tbk plans to
launch a share sale of up to 20 trillion rupiah ($1.5 billion)
in September or October to meet Indonesia's minimum free float
requirement, IFR reported, citing two people close to the
transaction.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings' planned sale
of shipper Neptune Orient Lines offers potential
buyers a modern fleet at a comparative bargain price, expected
to be around $2 billion, industry and banking sources said.
** LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker,
offered to buy out the 11 percent stake it does not own in Greek
peer Heracles 1.23 euros a share, or about 9.6 million
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
** European cable operator Liberty Global said it
had raised its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent through a
hedging deal but still had no intention of taking over Britain's
biggest free-to-air commercial TV firm.
($1=13,520.00 rupiah)
($1 = 0.6406 pounds)
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
($1 = 8.1135 Norwegian crowns)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)