(Adds New York Daily News, E.ON, Immofinanz, Sun Life Financial, Banca Popolare di Milano, Raymond James, Blackstone, Aviva, Mylan)

Aug 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc said it will buy OCI NV's North American and European plants for $6 billion, making CF the world's largest publicly traded nitrogen company.

** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc 's Chief Executive Heather Bresch said acquiring Perrigo Co was not a must and it had other options besides Perrigo, which has rejected Mylan's $34 billion hostile offer. [ID:nL1N10H1VX

** IBM Corp said it would buy medical image company Merge Healthcare Inc in a $1 billion deal and combine it with its newly formed health analytics unit, which is powered by its famous Watson supercomputer.

** E.ON said it agreed to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

** Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy Citigroup Inc's subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings could be delayed beyond the third quarter over antitrust concerns. Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the United States

** U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp "fully" intends to look for acquisition opportunities that fit the company's business model, but Chief Executive Greg Goff declined comment on specifics, including a Reuters report that the company held talks to buy rival HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year.

** Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to three from four.

** Real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff is in the lead to acquire the New York Daily News, prevailing over other high-profile bidders in an auction for the struggling tabloid newspaper, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is interested in raising its stake in its Birla Sun Life Insurance joint venture in India as it weighs several acquisition opportunities in Asia and North America, its top executive said.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has joined forces with buyout fund Hellman & Friedman to bid for British payments processing company Worldpay, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Raymond James Financial Inc's Insurance Group said it acquired Producers Choice, a private insurance and annuity marketing company, for an undisclosed amount, a move that cuts outsourcing costs and adds a 60-person sales team.

** South Africa's Sibanye Gold is looking to buy coal assets to help provide power, it said on Thursday, as it strives to reduce dependence on unreliable supplies from state-run utility Eskom.

** Coca-Cola Enterprises, a European soft drink bottler, is to combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and the German bottling business of Coca-Cola Co, the companies said on Thursday, creating the world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by revenue, with business in 13 countries.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is making a fresh bid to exit an investment in Taiwanese TV network Eastern Broadcasting, according to a shareholder, after a previous attempt failed on what sources said was a high asking price.

** German retailer Metro AG has bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales due to a shift in Easter.

** Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG has won unconditional European Union regulatory approval for its proposed takeover of Italian peer World Duty Free SpA to create the market leader.

The deal, which values World Duty Free at 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion), was approved on Aug. 5, a day ahead of a scheduled EU deadline, according to the European Commission website.

** AstraZeneca Plc expanded its push into cancer immunotherapy on Thursday by striking a deal potentially worth more than $500 million with Sosei's biotech unit Heptares, giving it rights to an experimental treatment.

** German sportswear company Adidas has engaged an investment bank to consider the possible sale of its golf brands, which are struggling as the sport loses popularity, particularly in the United States, its biggest market.

** Fund firm Aviva Investors said on Wednesday it opposed a $2.3 billion plan by Vedanta Ltd to buy out minority shareholders in Cairn India as the deal failed to deliver sufficient value.

** Zurich Insurance Group has reiterated its interest in RSA but stressed it would not overpay for the British insurer, which said the "ball is in Zurich's court" in determining what happens next in the possible takeover.

** Energy Transfer Equity LP has progressed to the second round of bidding for Williams Companies, according to people familiar with the matter, a key milestone in the pipeline company's efforts to clinch a friendly deal with its peer.

** Austrian property group Immofinanz said it is in negotiations with interested parties to sell its logistics business.

** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano hopes to conclude a merger deal with a peer in the short term but any operation would have to wait until a shareholder meeting next year.

** British insurer Aviva is considering small acquisitions in markets such as Poland, where it recently bought a financial advisory group, an Aviva spokesperson said.

** Austrian property group said it was no longer interested in buying the German residential property portfolio of BGP group after announcing last month that it was in talks to do so. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)