(Adds A4 Holding; updates Precision Castparts, Therakos,
Rentech Nitrogen, Suning Commerce)
Aug 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it
would buy aerospace parts maker Precision Castparts Corp
in a $37.2 billion deal, its biggest ever, taking it out of the
market for another big acquisition for now.
** Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov is
stepping up his campaign to get Baxalta to the
negotiating table as he pushes the benefits a $30 billion
takeover offer to the U.S. biotech company's shareholders.
f
** German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG says
a survey of its retail investors shows they strongly support its
rejection of a 7.9 billion euros ($8.6 billion) takeover offer
from Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest $4.6
billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce
Group Co Ltd, its biggest step yet towards
integrating online and store-based shopping.
** China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd is in exclusive
talks to buy Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd
for $2.64 billion, after raising its offer to put it
ahead of a rival bidder.
** A new partnership between U.S.-based power company AES
Corp and Mexico's Grupo Bal launched on Monday will invest up to
$2.5 billion over the next five years mostly in Mexico's newly
opened power sector, a top AES executive said in an interview.
** Private equity fund MBK Partners is considering selling
its controlling stake in South Korean water purifier maker Coway
Co Ltd in a deal that could double the fund's
initial investment, based on the stake's market value of $2
billion.
** Dublin-based drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it
would buy immunotherapy company Therakos Inc in a deal valued at
about $1.33 billion, its second major acquisition this year to
strengthen its hospital offerings.
** An offer by Spanish toll road operator Abertis
Infraestructuras SA for a majority stake in A4 Holding
values the Italian motorway group at around 1.2 billion euros
($1.31 billion), two sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
** Blackstone Group LP is exploring the sale of GCA
Services Group Inc, in a deal that could value the provider of
janitors and cleaners to schools and businesses at more than $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd will
launch a formal process this week to sell its 39 percent stake
in Indonesia's Panin Bank, hoping to raise nearly A$1 billion
($740 million) to boost its capital position, The Australian
newspaper reported on Monday.
** AstraZeneca Plc has clinched its third deal in
less than a week to bolster its strategically important cancer
drug pipeline by signing up rights to an experimental immune
system-boosting medicine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG has agreed to buy
Hungarian real estate developer TriGranit and its more than 500
million euros ($549.45 million) worth of commercial property
assets in Central and Eastern Europe, TriGranit said on Monday.
** Nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP said
on Monday it would buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP for
about $533 million, excluding debt, as global fertilizer makers
aim to scale up at a time when increased supplies weigh on
nitrogen prices.
** MaterialScience, Bayer AG's plastics division,
which plans to list on the stock exchange soon, could consider
acquisitions, especially in polyurethane-related business, its
head told a German paper.
** LyondellBasell Industries NV will buy
polypropylene compounds (PPC) maker SJS Plastiblends, the
companies said, as the plastics and chemicals maker sought a
greater share in India's growing automotive market.
** South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
Ltd said it would sell non-core assets, and shut
down or exit non-essential units as part of restructuring after
a multi-billion dollar loss in the April-June
quarter.
** Online advertising and browser firm Opera Software ASA
is considering a sale of the company after missing
second-quarter revenue forecasts and cutting its full-year
expectations, the board of the Norwegian company said on
Saturday.
** Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman whose father-in-law
Imangali Tasmagambetov is the defense minister, is acquiring
control of the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank AO
.
** The Bank of Portugal has received one improved bid for
Novo Banco but will evaluate in coming weeks all three bids that
have been made, the bank said on Friday.
** Greek yogurt maker Chobani is looking to sell a minority
stake in the business and is working with Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, Bloomberg reported late on Friday, citing a source.
** RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said that
breaking up the company remained an option for Germany's
second-biggest utility at any time, but added that it was not
his preferred option for the group's future.
($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.91 euro)
($1 = 0.9100 euros)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)