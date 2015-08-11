(Adds China Chemical Corp, Lagardere, Postbank, BMW )
Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Norton antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it
would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in
cash to a group including Carlyle Group LP and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.
** An investment vehicle controlled by China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has launched a mandatory tender offer
for the remaining shares in Pirelli after taking
control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.
** U.S. cranes and mining equipment maker Terex and
Finnish rival Konecranes have agreed an all-share
merger, hoping a combined $10 billion in annual revenues will
help them better cope with cooling Chinese and weak European
demand.
** Japan's Sumitomo Life has agreed to buy U.S insurer
Symetra Financial Corp for about $3.8 billion, the
latest multi-billion deal in the world's largest insurance
market by acquisitive Japanese companies.
** China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China
Shipping Group are in talks over a possible merger, a person
with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing accelerates
a drive to reform the bloated state-owned sector.
** U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips is
reviewing its portfolio in Indonesia and may soon seek buyers
for a stake in a production sharing block it operates in the
Natuna Sea, company and government sources said.
** Ford Motor Co plans to use the low-cost techniques
it learned in India to develop compact models for other emerging
markets, executives said, copying a strategy used by the Asian
rivals that outsell it in the world's fifth largest auto market.
** Britain's Just Retirement has agreed to buy rival
Partnership Assurance for 669 million pounds ($1 billion)
in shares, hoping greater scale and a stronger capital position
will help it cope with changes that have rocked its industry.
** Royal Imtech, the Dutch engineering services
company, filed for protection from its creditors on Tuesday,
overwhelmed by accounting fraud in Germany that triggered three
years of operating losses and major asset writedowns.
** Britain's Pearson should announce the sale of
its 50 percent stake in The Economist to Italy's Exor and the
Rothschild family for 400 million pounds ($624 million) as early
as this week, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
** French media group Lagardere has agreed to buy
airport travel retail company Paradies for $530 million in cash
to create the second-largest player in the North American
market.
** Private equity firms Palamon Capital Partners and Corsair
Capital have jointly acquired Currencies Direct, a provider of
foreign exchange and international payment services, in the
latest consolidation in the sector.
** The owners of Austrian bank Bawag PSK have
not yet finished their strategic review for the future of the
lender, with all options still on the table, its chief executive
and chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Germany's Postbank, the retail bank chain that Deutsche
Bank plans to divest, is working hard to ready itself
for its expected initial public offering (IPO), Postbank's chief
executive told a German newspaper.
** A subsidiary of trading company Pon Holdings, which on
Tuesday expressed interested in buying part of bankrupt Dutch
engineer Imtech, is being investigated for alleged
bribery in the Netherlands.
** German automotive systems and cabling specialist Leoni
is working on a takeover, Chief Executive Dieter
Belle said on Tuesday.
** Stefan Quandt has asked German regulator Bafin to be
excused from takeover rules that otherwise could force him to
make an offer to buy the whole of BMW, a spokesman for
the Quandt family told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rosmi Shaji in
Bengaluru)