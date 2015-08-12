(Adds Garda World security, El Corte, FCC, Tata Steel, Kuwait
Financial House; Updates Fidelity National)
Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Financial industry software maker Fidelity National
Information Services Inc said it would buy SunGard Data
Systems Inc for $9.1 billion including debt, scooping up one of
the longest-held investments in private equity history.
** Garda World Security Corp, a security services firm that
provides armored transportation and guards, is exploring a sale
that could value it at more than C$3 billion ($2.31 billion)
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** A 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) Qatari investment in
Spain's El Corte Ingles has triggered a boardroom spat at the
family-owned department store group, amid accusations from one
minority shareholder on Wednesday that the deal undervalues the
firm.
** Enea, Poland's No.3 power producer, is looking
for potential takeover targets to secure a cheaper supply of
coal, Chief Executive Krzysztof Zamasz told Rzeczpospolita
newspaper on Wednesday.
** Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors
of its infrastructure unit Globalvia had taken over the company,
scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to a Malaysian
investment fund.
** Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf Arab state's
largest Islamic bank, plans to shed its stake in education
investment company Nafais Holding, according to a
statement from the Kuwait Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
** India's Tata Steel Ltd is continuing
discussions to sell its loss-making long-products business in
Europe, the company said on Wednesday, after talks with
Swiss-based Klesch Group failed.
** E.ON is confident that it can sell its stake
in uranium enrichment company Urenco, its chief executive said,
but cautioned it was impossible say when that would happen due
to the company's complex ownership structure.
Separately, E.ON said it will refrain from selling its
remaining stake in Uniper, the unit it plans to spin off in the
second half of next year, before 2018.
** U.S.-based agribusiness CHS said it would
invest $2.8 billion in a unit of fertilizer producer CF
Industries Holdings Inc to secure nitrogen fertilizer
supplies.
** Serbia expects to reap more than the 1.1 billion euros
previously offered for a majority stake in its biggest telecom
company, or the government will not sell, Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic said.
** Britain's Pearson agreed on Wednesday to sell
its 50 percent stake in the Economist Group for 469 million
pounds ($730.6 million), in a deal which makes Italy's Agnelli
family and its holding company, Exor, the largest
investor in the weekly publication.
** Opera Software's recent decision to look for
potential buyers for the firm was triggered by a rising interest
in the company, board Chairman Sverre Munck said on Wednesday.
** Investment fund LBO France is ready to sell its 20
percent stake in French fashion brand The Kooples, a source
close to the matter said, echoing a report in financial
publication l'Agefi.
** Spanish builder Sacyr will finalize the sale of
a 26.9 percent stake in property management company Testa
to Merlin Properties on Wednesday, about seven
months ahead of schedule, a source close to the deal said.
** Private equity group Penta has agreed to buy a string of
Czech newspapers from German media group Verlagsgruppe Passau,
the latest in a series of deals that has shifted ownership of
the country's main print media to Czech and Slovak financial
firms.
** Trading in three subsidiaries of the Aviation Industry
Corporate of China (AVIC) was halted on Wednesday amid local
media reports that said the state-owned aerospace and defense
company was preparing to merge them.
** Greece will move rapidly to privatise its ports, regional
airports and its power grid operator under a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) agreed with its international lenders.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
