Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** General Electric is expected to secure EU approval for its proposed 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for French peer Alstom's power business, its largest ever deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Jan. 13 instead of Dec. 8 whether to clear FedEx's 4.4-billion-euro ($4.90 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT after the logistics companies asked for more time.
** China's Shenhua Group is among six parties assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian Financial Review reported.
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has picked up a more than 7 percent stake in Sysco Corp for about $1.6 billion, calling the largest U.S. food distributor's shares "undervalued".
** French shipping and transit company Geodis SA is near a deal to pay close to $800 million for U.S. contract shipping provider Ozburn-Hessey Logistics LLC in what would be the latest in a string of logistics tie-ups this year, people familiar with the deal said.
** Goldman Sachs has sold its controversial Colombia coal mining division to privately held Murray Energy, Murray said on Thursday.
** Carlyle Group LP offered to buy Brazilian specialized assistance provider Tempo Participações SA for up to 718 million reais ($204 million) in what may be the private equity firm's second deal in the country this year.
** Goldman Sachs is buying GE Capital Bank's U.S. online deposits, a move that will give the largest U.S. investment bank a more stable source of funding to help it better weather future crises.
** Syndication of a $650m-equivalent covenant-lite leveraged loan financing backing online gambling company 888 Holdings' acquisition of London-listed Bwin.party has been put on hold until there is more clarity on the M&A process, banking sources said on Friday.
** Swedish telecoms provider TeliaSonera and Norway's Telenor have offered concessions to try to address EU regulatory concerns about their plan to combine forces in Denmark.
** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its real estate holdings.
** Mexico's top builder, ICA, does not plan to sell its remaining stake in airport operator OMA or seek a capital injection, the company's chief executive, Alonso Quintana, told Reuters on Friday.
** The Rohatyn Group sold its stake in Sharekhan, India's leading online retail brokerage, to BNP Paribas, according to a source familiar with the deal, marking the latest in a series of exits on a portfolio bought by the private equity firm two years ago.
** Global miner and commodity trader Glencore said it had sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290 million.
** Brazil's Dayan family, which in June offered to buy out the shares it does not yet own of mid-sized lender Banco Daycoval SA in an offering, adjusted the bidding price to account for a recent divident payout.
** Turkey's privatization body has canceled a planned sale of two insurance units of state-owned lender Halkbank , the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.
** ISS Proxy Advisory Services on Friday recommended that its institutional investor clients vote against Mylan NV's $34 billion hostile takeover offer of Perrigo Co , saying that it would result in significant dilution. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
