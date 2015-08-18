(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, Aer Lingus, Airwave Solutions, Enav, Kik Interactive, Sprott Asset Management; Updates Snapdeal)

Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has sold its Luxembourg-based funds business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specialises in financial services.

** BB&T Corp said it would buy National Penn Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal for about $1.8 billion to expand in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.

** Motorola Solutions Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Ryanair Holdings Plc on Tuesday formally agreed to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc to British Airways owner International Airlines Group SA, giving IAG the approval of over 90 percent of shareholders in Ireland's former flag carrier.

** U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would form a $1 billion warehouse investment vehicle along with funds managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to fund construction and buy operating assets.

** Metal bearing components maker NN Inc said it agreed to buy Precision Engineered Products Holdings Inc for $615 million in cash to expand in medical, electrical, and aerospace end markets.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding Plc, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Foxconn will lead an investment of $500 million in India's Snapdeal, the online marketplace said on Tuesday, as it seeks to expand in the country's fast growing ecommerce sector.

** Citigroup Inc is selling its alternative investor services business to financial technology provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc for $425 million, subject to adjustments.

** Qantas Airways Ltd said it had reached a deal to sell its lease on Sydney Airport's Terminal 3 to Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd for A$535 million ($393 million), adding to the airline's cost-saving drive.

** Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said it had invested $200 million in online publisher BuzzFeed and that the companies would also consider "strategic partnerships" in the coming months.

** China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a $50 million stake in Kik Interactive, an investment that values the Canadian mobile messaging company at more than $1 billion, Kik said on Wednesday.

** Nearly a third of investors in precious metals funds Central GoldTrust and Silver Bullion Trust have agreed to a bid from Canada's Sprott Asset Management , a person familiar with the offer said on Tuesday.

** John Menzies Plc, facing pressure from investors to consider splitting its two businesses, said that keeping its newspaper and magazine distribution and aviation units together was the "best way forward".

** The board of directors of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved the sale of at least 25 percent of its fuel unit BR Distribuidora, according to board minutes published in a securities filing late Monday.

** The administrators and creditors of collapsed Dutch engineering services firm Royal Imtech pressed on with the forced sale of its businesses to raise funds to settle its bills.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the largest pension fund manager in Canada and one of its most active dealmakers, said it invested C$170 million ($130 million) in a Malaysian real estate joint venture, marking its first direct real estate investment in Southeast Asia.

** Gene-sequencing giant Illumina Inc, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and venture capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures have agreed to invest $100 million to seed a new consumer-facing human genome platform called Helix, according to people familiar with the deal.

** The Italian treasury has started sounding out banks for the sale of a stake of up to 49 percent in air traffic control operator Enav which is expected to take place next year, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Poland's treasury said on Tuesday it would continue talks with a potential investor for flagship airline LOT despite the resignation of the carrier's chief executive.

($1 = A$1.36) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)