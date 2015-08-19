(Adds Suja Life, Baines Simmons, Cia Siderúrgica Nacional)
Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Motorola Solutions Inc is in advanced talks to
buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it
looks to strengthen its software and services business,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Japan's Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser and
Neave's (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar's biggest
brewer for $560 million, a person familiar with the deal said,
in a move that will help it dominate one of Asia's most
promising beer markets.
** Britain's Air Partner Plc has acquired aviation
safety specialist Baines Simmons for 6 million pounds ($9.4
million) to gain exposure to growing demand for air safety
advice, the jet charter company said on Wednesday.
** Suja Life LLC said on Wednesday that it had sold minority
stakes to Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking
division and to Coca-Cola Co, which will distribute its
organic juices and smoothies.
** Enersis SA, the Latin American arm of Italian
power generator Enel SpA's, is looking for
opportunities to increase its footprint in Brazil as asset
prices in the country have fallen, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
** Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its
premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden
operating unit, it said on Wednesday.
** Further writedowns on Austrian oil and gas group OMV's
ailing Samsun gas power plant in Turkey are possible
and the facility could be sold, the head of OMV's downstream
division, Manfred Leitner, told Reuters.
** Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday
it was partnering with investment firms China Broadband Capital
and Sequoia China to expand into the Chinese market and find a
chief executive for its operations in the country.
** Nomad Foods Ltd, a frozen foods company which gets most
of its revenue from Europe, plans acquisitions in the United
States where it believes it can find good bargains as consumers
increasingly eat fresh foods and shy away from TV dinners, the
company's chief executive said in an interview.
** Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, the debt-laden
Brazilian steelmaker, is likely to decide between global
advisory firms Rothschild and Lazard Ltd to coordinate
the sale of some non-essential assets, a source with knowledge
of the situation said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru)