Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firms have formed three separate teams to bid for Tesco's South Korean business valued at about $6 billion, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, in what is tipped as Asia's biggest ever private equity deal.
** Novartis has agreed to buy all remaining rights to Ofatumumab from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline for up to $1 billion, boosting the Swiss drugmaker's stable of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments.
** British investment fund Bregal Capital has agreed to sell French higher-education group Studialis to American private equity firm Providence Equity, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
** The European Commission cleared on Friday U.S. drugmaker Perrigo's acquisition of certain assets from Britain's GSK.
** Steiner Leisure Ltd, an operator of spas on cruise ships and in hotels, will be taken private by private equity firm Catterton Partners for about $843 million.
** Debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said it was confident a deal on the sale of its power assets, which have been valued by sources at around $2.40 billion, could be sealed by the fourth quarter of this year.
** India will sell a 10 percent stake in state-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Monday through an auction on the stock exchanges, two television channels reported Friday, citing an unnamed government official.
** Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) on Friday said it would buy up to 25 percent of Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) for an amount likely exceeding T$30 billion ($918.98 million).
** The world's largest oil trader Vitol has bought the other half of storage firm VTTI for $830 million, taking full control of tanks that contributed to its stellar profits amid oil price volatility.
** Australia's Santos Ltd put its assets on the block after being approached by unnamed parties and moved to replace its chief executive, just as its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas project is set to start up.
** E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen is determined to go through with a spin-off of the utility's ailing power plants and could take legal action over planned legislation that threatens to strip the move of its financial logic.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will launch the sale process next week for its 39 percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin), worth about $720 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group has acquired 9.9 per cent of Saxo Bank for 951 million Danish crowns ($143.73 million), valuing the investment bank at 9.6 billion crowns, the Danish firm said on Friday.
** Italian power utility Enel will sell up to a half of its 66 percent stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne in the first leg of the sale process, Slovakia's business weekly Trend said on Friday.
($1 = 6.6165 Danish crowns) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
