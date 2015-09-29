(Adds Perrigo, Axel Springer, Media General -Starboard, China National Chemical)

Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in talks with lenders including Bank of America and Banco Santander to raise as much as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival SABMiller Plc for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.

** Perrigo Co Plc's top shareholders have asked the Irish generic drugmaker to explore a sale, hoping for an alternative to Mylan NV's roughly $25 billion hostile bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American Inc's Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the United States, the two companies said in separate statements.

** German publisher Axel Springer is to buy a further 88 percent of news website Business Insider for $343 million, increasing its stake to 97 percent and accelerating its push into digital, English-language content.

** British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported.

** The owner of Quorn, a line of meat-free packaged foods, has received takeover interest from a range of parties including Monde Nissin from the Philippines and Wilmar International from Singapore, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Media General Inc to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc instead of buying Meredith Corp. Nexstar has offered to buy Media General for $4.1 billion.

** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd said it is "taking additional steps" to ensure its purchase of a stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations brings value to its shareholders.

** Thailand's Bangkok Metro Pcl and Bangkok Expressway Pcl expect their merger to be completed in the fourth quarter, delayed from the third quarter, pending approval from the cabinet, a company official said.

** Yahoo Inc said it would proceed with the planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd even though the IRS has declined to rule on whether the transaction would be tax free.

** Ireland's state-run "bad bank" completed its biggest sale to date with the disposal of a loan portfolio for 1.85 billion euros ($2.1 billion), adding impetus to its plan to wind down ahead of schedule and at a profit to the government.

** Hedge funds are betting Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing will sweeten his proposed $11.6 billion buyout of Hong Kong's Power Assets Holdings, but their hopes may be dashed by top independent shareholder Capital Group whose stance on the matter is a mystery.

** Turkey's Finansbank confirmed on Tuesday that parent company National Bank of Greece is considering ways to meet any potential capital shortfall, but added that no decisions have yet been made. Greek media reported on Monday that NBG was considering shedding its 99 percent stake in Finansbank, as part of a business plan it aims to submit to the European Union's competition authority.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and finance arm Ant Financial Services Group are injecting fresh capital into Paytm, India's largest mobile payment and commerce platform, in what the companies say is a "strategic" investment.

** New Zealand's state-run pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd are selling a combined stake of 30 percent of Z Energy Ltd for up to NZ$747 million ($471 million), cashing in on a record run for the petrol retailer.

** Italian brakes maker Brembo said it had agreed to buy a 66 percent stake in Chinese brake disc producer ASIMCO Meilian Braking Systems for 616 million yuan ($97 mln) as it keeps following customers into areas with high growth potential.

** Finland's second-biggest media group Alma Media said it was buying the outstanding shares of Talentum , a smaller rival specializing in business newspapers, for 43 million euros ($48 million).

** Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc, which are seeking to merge, asked utilities regulators for the District of Columbia to reconsider their rejection of the proposed $6.8 billion deal.

** An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp bought shares in Pirelli that were held by investment management firm Paulson as part of a mandatory tender offer for the remaining stake in the Italian tyremaker. ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = NZ$1.59) ($1 = 6.36 yuan) ($1 = 119.95 yen) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)