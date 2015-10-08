(Adds Gunvor, Millennium bcp; updates Dell, SABMiller, Talen Energy, PZU)

Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Dell Inc is in talks with banks to fund a takeover of data storage company EMC Corp, sources familiar with the matter said, as the world's No.3 PC maker looks to beef up its cloud-based offerings for corporate customers. The potential acquisition of EMC, which has a market capitalization of $52 billion, would be the largest technology sector deal on record.

** Blackstone Group LP agreed to buy BioMed Realty Trust Inc, a supplier of office space to healthcare companies, in a deal valued at $8 billion, adding to the private equity firm's huge real estate portfolio.

** Polish insurer PZU suspended talks with General Electric (GE) over the purchase of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH, PZU said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

** Power producer Talen Energy Corp said it would sell three plants in Pennsylvania for $1.51 billion to meet regulatory requirements related to its formation in 2014, and would announce more divestitures before the end of the quarter.

** Encana Corp said it would sell its Denver Julesburg basin assets in Colorado for $900 million, the latest divestitures by the Canadian oil and gas producer as it focuses on its high-value gas liquids and oil properties.

** Russian oil industry services company Eurasia Drilling said it had received an offer from its managers and certain shareholders to take the company private, after an investment deal with U.S. group Schlumberger NV fell through.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito repeated his appeal to SABMiller shareholders on Thursday, urging them to push the brewer's board into more serious takeover discussions.

** Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, said on Wednesday it will buy Journal Media Group Inc for $280 million.

** Sony Corp is proceeding with a plan to sell its half of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the world's largest music publisher, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** China's Meituan.com and Dianping Holdings, the country's biggest online-to-offline (O2O) service providers, said they are merging, marking the latest multi-billion-dollar consolidation in the country's booming Internet sector.

** A $22 million deal between Alcoa Inc and Patriot Coal Corp has been abandoned as the coal company seeks to finalize its bankruptcy plan, which U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized last week as "outrageous."

** Australian state pension fund QIC Ltd said it will buy a local gas storage facility from Hong Kong energy firm CLP Holdings Ltd for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), underscoring strong demand for regulated power assets amid faltering global markets.

** Top Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said it has agreed to buy ANZ Banking Group's dealer finance portfolio for A$8.2 billion ($5.91 billion).

** Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) has sweetened an $11.6 billion offer to buy the 61 percent of Power Assets Holdings Ltd it doesn't already own in a rare concession by the Asian tycoon to independent investors unconvinced by his original plan.

** Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and Act Financial are seeking to acquire 100 percent of Egypt-based financial services company Beltone Financial, Orascom Telecom said.

** Swiss-based trading house Gunvor closed in on the purchase of its third European refinery, saying negotiations to buy a Dutch plant from Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) are in their final stage. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

** Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, has agreed to merge its Angolan subsidiary Banco Millennium Angola with the African country's privately-held Banco Atlantico, which will help improve its solvency ratios. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)