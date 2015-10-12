Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1120 GMT on Monday:
** Dell Inc will buy data storage company EMC Corp
in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the largest on record in
the technology sector.
** Aircraft maker Boeing Co acquired Peters Software,
a provider of pilot training software based in Cologne, Germany.
Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Peters Software
and its team of about 20 full-time employees joined Boeing.
** Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is
consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing units, an
executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider
restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company
aimed at boosting competitiveness.
** British brewer SABMiller's fourth-largest
shareholder rejected Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100
billion takeover offer as too low, pressurizing the Belgian
brewer to sweeten the deal that would a create beer
colossus.
** Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority
stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR
,which two people familiar with the deal said that it got
only a small purchase price.
** Portugal's largest construction firm, Mota-Engil
, has decided to delist its African unit Mota-Engil
Africa from the Amsterdam bourse, and to carry out a
share offering, it said.
** Foreign investors started buying India's state bonds on
Monday for the first time after the central bank said last month
it would allow up to 500 billion rupees ($7.72 billion) in
staggered investments until March 2018.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it is
buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from
private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235
million euros ($267 million).
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bangalore)