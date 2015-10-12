(Adds Northern Rock, Royal Mail, MegaFon; Updates Dell)
Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its takeover offer
for SABMiller to 43.50 pounds per share from the
previous bid of 42.15 pounds per share on Monday, as the world's
largest brewer tries to win over its smaller rival to create a
global brewing giant producing nearly a third of the world's
beer.
** Computer-maker Dell Inc struck a deal on Monday to buy
data storage company EMC Corp for $67 billion, setting a
record in the technology industry, as it tries to transform
itself into a giant in the fast-growing market for managing and
storing corporate data.
** Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab
region's largest lender, is holding preliminary talks to buy
National Bank of Greece's Turkish arm Finansbank.
** Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion
pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by
the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan
and Blackstone, several people familiar with the
matter said.
** The British government said on Monday it would sell the
remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end
its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in
controversial fashion in 2013.
** Office supplies retailer Staples Inc has agreed
with the Federal Trade Commission to extend the review period
for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc.
** Glencore plans to sell copper mines in Australia
and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce a
debt burden accumulated in an asset buying spree that has shaken
confidence in the Swiss-based firm.
** South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment
conglomerate, said it is considering a bid for MBK Partners'
controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd
- a deal that is expected to be worth more than $2
billion.
** Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon
said on Monday it was buying an almost 50 percent
stake in the owner of a landmark office building in the centre
of Moscow for around $282 million.
** Austrian oil and gas company OMV will sign an
agreement to extend its cooperation with plastics maker Borealis
until 2028, OMV said on Monday.
** TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism
group, said it sold its British hotel booking website LateRooms
in early October to focus on its main package holiday business.
** Polish chipboard maker Grajewo wants to raise
900 million zlotys ($242 million) from a new share issue to help
take over its German parent Pfleiderer and cut debt, Grajewo
said on Monday.
** Aircraft maker Boeing Co acquired Peters Software,
a provider of pilot training software based in Cologne, Germany.
Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Peters Software
and its team of about 20 full-time employees joined Boeing.
** Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is
consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing units, an
executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider
restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company
aimed at boosting competitiveness.
** Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority
stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR
,which two people familiar with the deal said that it got
only a small purchase price.
** Portugal's largest construction firm, Mota-Engil
, has decided to delist its African unit Mota-Engil
Africa from the Amsterdam bourse, and to carry out a
share offering, it said.
** Foreign investors started buying India's state bonds on
Monday for the first time after the central bank said last month
it would allow up to 500 billion rupees ($7.72 billion) in
staggered investments until March 2018.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it is
buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from
private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235
million euros ($267 million).
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru.)