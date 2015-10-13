(Adds Vinamilk, Tauron, Pirelli, G3 Canada)
Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** General Electric Co said it would sell its
commercial lending and leasing businesses worth more than $30
billion to Wells Fargo & Co as the industrial
conglomerate shifts its focus back on the manufacturing
businesses.
** EMC Corp said it would pay Dell Inc $2
billion if its record $67 billion deal with the world's no.3
computer maker is terminated for a "superior proposal" before
Dec. 12 as the agreement enters into a 60-day 'go-shop'
period.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the
world's top two brewers, have agreed in principle to one of the
biggest mergers in corporate history after a near month-long
courtship resulted in SABMiller accepting an offer worth more
than $100 billion.
** An investment vehicle controlled by China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) raised its stake in Pirelli
to around 87 percent after a tender offer for the shares in the
tyremaker it did not yet own, Reuters calculations showed on
Tuesday.
** Vietnam's government will divest all of its shares in
Vinamilk, one of the country's most sought-after
equities, state media reported on Tuesday, in a rare sign of
openness by the state towards relinquishing controls on major
firms.
** Grain handler G3 Canada Ltd, a joint venture between a
Saudi Arabian firm and Bunge Ltd, does not have much
interest in bidding for a stake in rival Glencore Plc's
agricultural business, its chief executive said.
** Poland is planning a share swap with electricity producer
Tauron to help fund the company's investment plans, in
what could represent a step towards its purchase of the ailing
Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland.
** U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would
buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for
$500 million.
** The European Commission poured cold water on a call by
telecoms companies on Tuesday for a more relaxed approach to
mergers in the sector, fuelling fears that proposed deals in
Britain and Italy may be derailed by competition authorities.
** Malaysian utility heavyweight Tenaga is inching
towards a multi-billion dollar purchase of energy assets from
1MDB after a rival Chinese bidder dropped out, a deal that would
bring welcome financial relief to the scandal-hit state fund.
** British payments processor Worldpay Group listed
on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday in an initial public
offering valuing the company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4
billion), the biggest flotation in London this year.
** Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain is being put up
for sale by its private equity owners in a potential roughly 400
million euro ($455 million) deal, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** Kenya's central bank has called in a government agency to
take control of Imperial Bank Ltd because of "unsafe or unsound
business conditions" and the agency said it would investigate
possible "malpractices".
** Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and
Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their
C$483 million ($369.5 million) merger agreement due to
opposition from Fission's shareholders.
** China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd's initial public
offering will seek to raise up $2.8 billion, its indicative
price range shows, marking the biggest Hong Kong listing in 10
months as investors venture back into equities after a market
slump this year.
** Chinese construction equipment maker Sunward Intelligent
Equipment Co said it had bought Canadian aviation
services provider Avmax Group to diversify into aviation, amid a
sustained downturn in the construction machinery market.
** Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA
said it had agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp
for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on
products ranging from tissues to incontinence protection.
** Poland's top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen
, said it had launched takeover bids for Canada's
Kicking Horse Energy and Nasdaq-listed FX Energy
, worth a total of over $300 million.
** OnCard International Ltd, a loss-making
Australian loyalty scheme company with a market value of $7
million, said it was examining making a bid for one of the
country's biggest dairy producers in an attempt to diversify
into the dairy business.
** Spanish builder ACS has bought a 5.8 percent
stake in Hochtief to raise its holding in the German
group to 66.54 percent.
** iSelect Ltd, the Australian operator of an
insurance comparison website, said it received a takeover
approach from an unnamed "well-credentialed international
private equity firm".
** The Irish Takeover Panel said it had rejected generic
drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc's request to declare Mylan
NV's unsolicited tender offer lapsed.
** Privately owned Czech energy group EPH has teamed up with
the country's biggest investment group PPF to bid for a
portfolio of German lignite and hydro power stations being sold
by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)