(Adds Vinamilk, Tauron, Pirelli, G3 Canada)

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** General Electric Co said it would sell its commercial lending and leasing businesses worth more than $30 billion to Wells Fargo & Co as the industrial conglomerate shifts its focus back on the manufacturing businesses.

** EMC Corp said it would pay Dell Inc $2 billion if its record $67 billion deal with the world's no.3 computer maker is terminated for a "superior proposal" before Dec. 12 as the agreement enters into a 60-day 'go-shop' period.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the world's top two brewers, have agreed in principle to one of the biggest mergers in corporate history after a near month-long courtship resulted in SABMiller accepting an offer worth more than $100 billion.

** An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) raised its stake in Pirelli to around 87 percent after a tender offer for the shares in the tyremaker it did not yet own, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

** Vietnam's government will divest all of its shares in Vinamilk, one of the country's most sought-after equities, state media reported on Tuesday, in a rare sign of openness by the state towards relinquishing controls on major firms.

** Grain handler G3 Canada Ltd, a joint venture between a Saudi Arabian firm and Bunge Ltd, does not have much interest in bidding for a stake in rival Glencore Plc's agricultural business, its chief executive said.

** Poland is planning a share swap with electricity producer Tauron to help fund the company's investment plans, in what could represent a step towards its purchase of the ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland.

** U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for $500 million.

** The European Commission poured cold water on a call by telecoms companies on Tuesday for a more relaxed approach to mergers in the sector, fuelling fears that proposed deals in Britain and Italy may be derailed by competition authorities.

** Malaysian utility heavyweight Tenaga is inching towards a multi-billion dollar purchase of energy assets from 1MDB after a rival Chinese bidder dropped out, a deal that would bring welcome financial relief to the scandal-hit state fund.

** British payments processor Worldpay Group listed on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday in an initial public offering valuing the company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), the biggest flotation in London this year.

** Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private equity owners in a potential roughly 400 million euro ($455 million) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Kenya's central bank has called in a government agency to take control of Imperial Bank Ltd because of "unsafe or unsound business conditions" and the agency said it would investigate possible "malpractices".

** Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their C$483 million ($369.5 million) merger agreement due to opposition from Fission's shareholders.

** China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd's initial public offering will seek to raise up $2.8 billion, its indicative price range shows, marking the biggest Hong Kong listing in 10 months as investors venture back into equities after a market slump this year.

** Chinese construction equipment maker Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co said it had bought Canadian aviation services provider Avmax Group to diversify into aviation, amid a sustained downturn in the construction machinery market.

** Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA said it had agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on products ranging from tissues to incontinence protection.

** Poland's top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen , said it had launched takeover bids for Canada's Kicking Horse Energy and Nasdaq-listed FX Energy , worth a total of over $300 million.

** OnCard International Ltd, a loss-making Australian loyalty scheme company with a market value of $7 million, said it was examining making a bid for one of the country's biggest dairy producers in an attempt to diversify into the dairy business.

** Spanish builder ACS has bought a 5.8 percent stake in Hochtief to raise its holding in the German group to 66.54 percent.

** iSelect Ltd, the Australian operator of an insurance comparison website, said it received a takeover approach from an unnamed "well-credentialed international private equity firm".

** The Irish Takeover Panel said it had rejected generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc's request to declare Mylan NV's unsolicited tender offer lapsed.

** Privately owned Czech energy group EPH has teamed up with the country's biggest investment group PPF to bid for a portfolio of German lignite and hydro power stations being sold by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)