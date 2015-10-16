(Adds Deutsche Wohnen, Bogdanka, EDF, Total, Telecom Italia and Fresh Market; Updates Alibaba and EnBW)

Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Friday:

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd offered to pay $3.5 billion to become the sole owner of Youku Tudou Inc, known as China's YouTube, in a move that would give the e-commerce giant access to more than half a billion online video users.

** German utility EnBW agreed to buy a 74-percent stake in gas firm VNG from peer EWE to become the country's third-largest gas provider in a deal worth 1.43 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

** BP Plc and China's CNPC will next week unveil a strategic alliance to develop oil resources in Iraq and other regions, industry sources said.

** French energy firm Total plans to sell a 20 percent stake in Russian oil field Kharyaga to Russian state oil firm Zarubezhneft, Interfax reported on Friday, citing sources.

** French power group EDF intends to sell assets worth at least 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) by 2020 to help finance investments as it builds two EPR nuclear reactors in the UK, Les Echos reported on its website on Friday.

** Italy's biggest renewable energy group Enel Green Power (EGP) and infrastructure fund F2i have agreed to set up a photovoltaic joint venture in the country which will be equally controlled by both, EGP said.

** Fresh Market Inc founder and board chairman Ray Berry is exploring a bid to take the U.S. specialty grocery retailer private with the help of a private equity firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Metals X made an unsolicited bid for fellow Australia-listed miner Aditya Birla Minerals, joining a growing number of companies looking to increase their investments in copper production in the country.

** European private equity firm BC Partners is to buy a majority stake in Dutch flower breeder Dummen Orange, the companies said.

** Shareholder adviser ISS has changed its recommendation on German property group Deutsche Wohnen's planned takeover of peer LEG after Vonovia announced to launch a rival offer earlier this week.

** Shareholders holding 64.57 percent of Polish coal miner Bogdanka had agreed by a Oct. 15 deadline to sell their shares to Enea, the state-controlled utility said on Friday.

** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's national power firm, said it had submitted a conditional offer to buy the power assets of troubled state fund 1MDB's power firm Edra Global Energy.

** Port operator APM Terminals, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it has agreed to buy the remaining 39 percent of Grup Maritim TCB and be sole controlling shareholder of the company which operates 11 container ports.

** Argentina's telecoms regulator has blocked the sale of Telecom Italia's local business to investment firm Fintech, halting a $960 million deal that could help the Italian phone group cut its large debt.

** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said it has launched an interest rate derivatives venture, CurveGlobal, with a group of major dealer banks like BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs and others.

** Bailed-out South African lender African Bank said it would no longer buy an insurance business from its parent African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil), after a court order obtained by Abil shareholders delayed the deal.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp's move to sell its North Dakota acreage likely removes a logjam that had impeded U.S. oilfield deals for much of the year, though the deal's price sets an unusually low bar for future deals and gives buyers the advantage over sellers.

** Georgian International Electric Corp has signed a deal with Dongfang Electric Corp to help build a 150-megawatt coal-fired power plant estimated to cost $180 million-$200 million in the ex-Soviet country, the Chinese company said.

** Financial services group I&M Holdings said it has planned to buy a stake in corporate advisory firm Burbridge Capital Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

** Japanese beverage conglomerate Suntory Holdings could unwind its loss-making joint venture with China's Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd as sales have stalled amid stiff competition in the Chinese market, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)