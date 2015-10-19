(Adds Valeant, Nokia, Canadian Oil Sands and others; updates
Microsemi)
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it
was considering the sale of its neurological pharmaceutical
business and might also spin it off or take it private.
** Brazilian construction group Andrade Gutierrez said it
had no intention of selling its stake in Brazil's CCR SA
, an operator of toll roads, as reported earlier by
Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.
** French gas and power group Engie signed a
mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its
gas plants in North America, French weekly La Lettre de
L'Expansion reported.
** Payment technology company Wex Inc said it would
acquire transportation services payments company Electronic
Funds Source LLC for about $1.1 billion in cash.
** China's Ministry of Commerce approved Nokia's
proposed acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent
with conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion euro ($17.6
billion) deal's antitrust process.
** Chipmaker Microsemi Corp offered to buy
PMC-Sierra Inc for about $2.2 billion, trumping a $2
billion offer by Skyworks Solutions Inc.
** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd asked its shareholders on
Monday to reject a hostile takeover offer by Suncor Energy Inc
, saying it was weak and substantially undervalued the
company's ownership in Syncrude.
** Austria's state holding company OBIB, which has stakes in
firms including Telekom Austria, Austrian Post
and OMV, has not been instructed to sell any
shares, its chief said.
** German carmaker Audi will invest 32 billion
forints ($117.6 million) in its manufacturing plant in the
Western Hungarian city of Gyor, the country's foreign minister
was quoted as saying.
** ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish
network partner UTV for 100 million pounds ($154
million) in cash, it said.
** Europe's largest stainless steel company Outokumpu
said it would sell a 55 percent stake in Shanghai
Krupp Stainless (SKS), Chinese joint venture mill, for 370
million euros ($420.5 million) to reduce debt.
** Norwegian environmental technology firm Goodtech
signed a deal to sell most of its Swedish operations to its
largest shareholder for up to 365 million Norwegian crowns ($45
million), it reported late on Sunday.
** Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd said it
would buy the equity interest it did not already own in a
loss-making brewery joint venture with Japan's Suntory Holdings,
hoping to boost efficiency.
** Malaysia's national electricity utility Tenaga Nasional
Bhd submitted a conditional offer to buy the energy
assets of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd purchased
$552 million of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine
operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the offer.
** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc
offered to buy rival Wincor Nixdorf AG of Germany for
1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the companies said on
Saturday. Diebold offered 52.50 euros per share in cash and
stock, a 35 percent premium to Wincor's closing price on
Friday.
** Aster DM Healthcare, a Dubai-based healthcare company,
has bought an additional 57 percent stake in a hospital in
Riyadh for 900 million dirhams ($245 million), it said on
Sunday.
** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the
world's largest petrochemicals groups, is considering launching
joint ventures in China and the United States, its acting chief
executive told Reuters on Sunday.
** French utility EDF hoped to announce a deal with
Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point,
Britain, in the coming days, its chief executive said on Sunday.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)