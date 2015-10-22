(Adds Raytheon, EPH, Deutsche Wohnen and Boubyan)

Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:

** Raytheon Co is focused more on niche acquisitions than on larger billion-dollar deals, Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told analysts.

** Czech energy group EPH said it had not reached a deal so far with Italy's Enel on the sale of part of Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne. A senior source at Italy's biggest utility told Reuters earlier on Thursday a general agreement had been reached.

** Deutsche Wohnen on Thursday said that Vonovia's hostile offer for the German property group was inadequate, a day after Deutsche Wohnen abandoned its own planned takeover of peer LEG.

** Kuwait's Boubyan Petrochemical Co said its affiliate Equate had signed a $3.2 billion deal to buy ME Global from Dow Chemical of the United States and a subsidiary of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

** Italy's market regulator Consob will look to give a quick answer to a series of questions on how oil major Eni must proceed to deconsolidate its oil service subsidiary Saipem , Consob's chief said.

** Bahrain Telecommunications is assessing options for its Jordanian unit Umniah, it said in a bourse statement.

** Embattled Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd said it had rejected a A$7.1 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover proposal from U.S.-based fund manager Scepter, pitched at a 26 percent premium to its last trade.

** Vivendi raised its stakes in French video games makers Ubisoft and Gameloft and indicated that it might buy additional shares later and seek board seats. Vivendi said its stakes now stood at 10.39 percent in Ubisoft and 10.20 percent in Gameloft, taking the total amount spent on the shares to 278 million euros ($315 million).

** C.banner International Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-based women's footwear retailer, will buy the British toy shop Hamleys for around 100 million pounds ($154.3 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** Monterey Group, owned by private equity firm Terra Firma, agreed to buy back the rest of renewable power generating firm Infinis Energy it did not own, following regulatory changes that have hit the sector.

** Chinese state carrier Air China and China Southern Airlines could be merged, a state-owned newspaper said, as Beijing continues to consolidate its bloated state-owned conglomerates to improve competitiveness.

** Australia's competition watchdog said it had postponed a final decision on Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion takeover of BG Group by a week to Nov. 19, following an earlier deferral in September.

** Australia's antitrust regulator cleared News Corp cable firm Foxtel's bid to buy 15 percent of free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, and backed industry calls for an overhaul of "redundant" media ownership laws.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has formed a 50-50 joint venture with Tishman Speyer to invest in the developer's office project in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the firms said in a joint statement. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)