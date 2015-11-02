(Adds Finmeccanica, LEG Immobilien, Deere & Co; updates Visa,
ConAgra Foods, Coty, AmSurg Corp, Shire)
Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Visa Inc said it would buy former subsidiary Visa
Europe Ltd for up to $23.3 billion in a deal that will give the
world's largest payments network a chance to cut costs over the
long term and raise fees in the second-biggest card market.
** Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. rare disease
specialist Dyax Corp for about $5.9 billion - and
potentially up to $6.5 billion - while still pursuing a five
times larger unsolicited bid for Baxalta Inc.
** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would sell its
private-label foods unit to TreeHouse Foods Inc for $2.7
billion, after struggling to turn around the business it
acquired just two years ago.
** Deere & Co. said it planned to acquire Monosem, a
European family-owned farm equipment manufacturer that
specializes in "precision planters" designed to increase crop
production.
** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it bought privately
held drug developer Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal
worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain access to a heart failure
treatment.
** Perfume maker Coty Inc will buy the personal
care and beauty business of Brazilian consumer goods maker
Hypermarcas SA for about $1 billion in cash.
** Web-hosting company Endurance International Group
Holdings Inc said it would buy online marketer Constant
Contact Inc in deal valued at about $1.1 billion.
** Medical staffing company TeamHealth Holdings Inc
rejected on Monday AmSurg Corp's revised buyout offer
that, despite an increase in the cash component, was lower than
AmSurg's previous offer.
** Dialog Semiconductor asked shareholders to vote
in favor of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel
at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak
quarterly results raised concerns about the deal.
** MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics provider,
agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Pamplona Capital
Management for about $1.86 billion in cash.
** German property company LEG Immobilien said it
had agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from Vonovia
for about 600 million euros ($661 million).
** Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi Corp's
latest stock and cash proposal was not superior to
Skyworks Solutions Inc's all-cash offer, which provides
"more value certainty" to shareholders. Microsemi's
cash-and-stock offer was worth the equivalent of $11.88 per
share, pipping Skyworks' cash offer of $11.60.
** Japan's Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank
Ltd said they had agreed to merge in a deal that would
create the country's third-largest regional lender. The combined
bank would have 15.2 trillion yen ($126.3 billion) in assets.
** Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has
concluded its $1.45 billion acquisition of Cargill Inc's
U.S. pork assets without any restrictions from
regulators, it said on Friday, making it one of the largest meat
companies in the United States.
** Santos Ltd, which rejected a $5 billion takeover
offer last month in the hopes of getting better value from
selling assets, made its first sale on Monday with a small deal
to exit the Stag oil field off northwestern Australia. Malaysian
company Sona Petroleum Bhd said it had agreed to buy
the ageing oil field from Santos and private firm Quadrant
Energy for $50 million.
** News Corp's Australian real estate website
company REA Group Ltd said it plans to buy out smaller
rival iProperty Group Ltd for A$580 million ($414
million), seizing on the target company's footprint in Southeast
Asia.
** An affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds
has agreed to buy Singapore-listed Saizen REIT's
portfolio in Japan for S$517.3 million ($370 million).
** Dubai-listed ports operator DP World has became
sole owner of the company which operates Southampton container
terminal after it bought the remaining 49 percent stake held by
Associated British Ports (ABP), the company said on Monday.
** HSBC's sale of its Brazilian business remained
on track but the planned disposal of its business in Turkey will
take "a little longer", its chief executive said on Monday. HSBC
agreed to sell its business in Brazil to Banco Bradesco
in August and had been in talks to sell its Turkish
business to ING Group, sources familiar with the matter
had said.
** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica
said it had completed the sale of its railway
businesses to Japan's Hitachi for an overall capital
gain of around 250 million euros ($275 million).
** Austrian property group Immofinanz signed a
contract to sell its logistics portfolio to U.S. private equity
group Blackstone, the company said as it switches focus
to its retail and office business in western Europe. Immofinanz
did not give an exact value of the deal.
** The head of Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB)
said the regulator would not automatically approve a sale of
Bank Austria's retail arm by UniCredit, according to
remarks published in a newspaper on Monday.
** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment
firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on
Sunday it will sell its entire stake in research firm SRMG for
837.2 million riyals ($223.3 million).
** Two funds owned by NCB Capital bought over 50 percent of
Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), publisher
of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle
East's largest media companies. No values or names of sellers
** Indian telecoms operator Reliance Communications
has agreed to buy Russian conglomerate Sistema's
Indian mobile phone business with a share swap that
marks the first major deal in seven years in a crowded and
indebted sector. RCom and Sistema did not provide a value for
the deal, but one person with direct knowledge of negotiations
put the total at close to 45 billion Indian rupees ($686
million).
** Areva said on Monday it had signed a
memorandum of understanding for a possible partnership with
China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) that could
see the Chinese group take a minority stake in the French
nuclear company.
** Europe's biggest defense contractor, BAE Systems Plc
, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine
maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million),
the Financial Times reported.
** Europe's biggest lender, HSBC, has agreed to
establish a majority-owned securities joint venture in China,
taking advantage of Chinese rules that favor Hong
Kong-established banks over foreign peers in the world's
second-biggest economy.
** China's Rastar Group said on Monday its Hong Kong unit
will buy up to 56 percent stake in Spanish soccer club Espanyol
as mainland companies continue their investment in European
clubs.
** The Al Habtoor Group, a family-owned Dubai conglomerate,
plans to sell its stake in construction joint venture Habtoor
Leighton Group as it seeks to focus on core businesses, chairman
Khalaf al-Habtoor was quoted as saying in a TV interview on
Sunday.
($1 = 0.91 euros)
($1 = 120.35 yen)
($1 = 65.59 Indian rupees)
($1 = 1.40 Australian dollars)
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)