(Adds Deere & Co, Atos and others; updates Activision Blizzard, BlackRock, J.M. Smucker and others)

Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Bank of America Corp, the No.2 U.S. bank, has agreed to sell its $87 billion money-market fund business to BlackRock Inc in one of the cash-management industry's largest deals ever.

** Natural gas pipeline company Targa Resources Corp (TRC) said it would acquire the common units of Targa Resources Partners LP (TRP) it did not already own, in a deal that valued TRP at about $6.67 billion.

** Video game maker Activision Blizzard will buy "Candy Crush Saga" creator King Digital Entertainment for $5.9 billion, as the heavyweight of console and PC-gaming makes a major push into the faster-growing mobile market.

** Royal Dutch Shell sought to ease investor concerns over its planned $70 billion takeover of BG Group , announcing further benefits and cost cuts aimed at making the deal work with an oil price in the mid-$60s a barrel.

** AmSurg Corp withdrew on Monday its offer to buy TeamHealth Holdings Inc after its revised bid was rejected by the medical staffing company. The revised offer valued TeamHealth at $69.32 per share, or about $5.1 billion, based on the stock's Friday close.

** Pharmaceutical company Mylan received U.S. antitrust approval for a hostile takeover of Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** Monsanto Co's Climate Corp subsidiary announced on Tuesday a definitive agreement to sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to Deere & Co for an undisclosed sum.

** J.M. Smucker Co, known for its Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said it would sell its U.S. canned milk business to private equity firm Kelso & Co for an undisclosed sum.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest bourse, and rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados have discussed merging, seeking to bolster their strength amid eroding confidence in Brazil's capital markets and a potential ratings downgrade of the country.

** French IT services firm Atos said it had agreed to buy communications firm Unify for 340 million euros ($373 million) as it looks to expand into corporate telephony.

** Animal health company Zoetis Inc said it agreed to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the aquaculture industry, for $765 million.

** Greece's National Bank (NBG) said it planned to sell its Turkish unit Finansbank to plug a capital shortfall identified in European Central Bank (ECB) stress tests.

** U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $37 billion takeover of Broadcom Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Italy's Veneto Banca is discussing the possible sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare to Swiss bank BSI in a deal that would help it beef up its weak capital base. Italian paper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday BSI had presented an offer worth 280 million euros for a majority stake in Banca Intermobiliare.

** Green Plains Inc has bought its second ethanol plant in a week in a $93.8 million deal for a facility in Hereford, Texas, owned by Murphy USA Inc, it said on Monday.

** NSO Group Ltd, a company that helps governments spy on mobile phones and is so secretive that it regularly changes its name, is exploring a sale that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** RWE could split up its business like peer E.ON if wholesale power prices continue to fall as cost cuts alone may not be enough to get Germany's largest power producer back on track, its chief executive said.

** Swedish forestry and hygiene products company SCA said it had sold its entire stake in its biggest owner and one of Sweden's most influential investment companies, Industrivarden.

** Vonovia does not want to become a minority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen should it fail to collect more than 50 percent of the peer's shares, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

** Thailand's Singha Estate Pcl, the property arm of Singha Corp, said it was in talks to buy more hotel assets in the United Kingdom, after the acquisition of U.K.-based Jupiter Hotels for 155 million pounds ($239 million).

($1 = 8.53 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 35.54 baht) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)