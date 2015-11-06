(Adds Verizon, Alibaba, Hutchison Whampoa and others; updates Tullett Prebon)

Nov 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Britain's AstraZeneca said it had agreed to buy U.S biotech company ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, pipping Swiss firm Actelion to the prize in the latest bout of deal-making for the hyperactive healthcare sector.

** Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a sale of its enterprise assets, which could be worth as much as $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks to focus on its core business.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agreed to buy Youku Tudou Inc - popularly known as "China's YouTube" - for about $3.7 billion, slightly more than it had offered in October.

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management shelved a $6.5 billion buyout agreement with Australian port and rail giant Asciano and said it will launch a formal takeover offer instead, threatening a rival proposal and raising the antitrust regulator's role in deciding the outcome.

** Singapore Airlines has launched an offer to buy all the shares of Tiger Airways that it does not already own in a deal that values the budget carrier at about S$1.02 billion ($725.46 million).

** A Pfizer Inc merger with Ireland-based Allergan , in addition to providing tax benefits, would bolster the U.S. drugmaker's growth prospects should it decide to sell or spin off its portfolio of products that have gone off patent.

** EU antitrust regulators have pushed back the deadline for their decision on Hutchison Whampoa's 10.3-billion-pound ($15.5 billion) bid for British mobile operator O2 to April next year after the Hong Kong conglomerate asked for more time.

** China Yangtze Power Co Ltd, China's biggest hydropower operator, plans to buy a Sichuan hydro power firm for 79.7 billion yuan ($12.55 billion).

** Books and music retailer Fnac said it had raised its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal that would create a French market leader in white goods. The companies said in a statement that the new offer of about 116 pence per Darty share, up from 101 pence, valued Darty at about 615 million pounds ($934 million), against 533 million previously.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said it did not expect any immediate layoffs as a result of its takeover of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp, which closed Friday.

** Private equity firms Gávea Investimentos Ltda and Apax Partners LLC are interested in the 44.1 percent stake that Brazilian conglomerate Camargo Correa SA has in apparel and footwear maker Alpargatas SA, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. Camargo Correa's stake in Alpargatas is worth around 1.86 billion reais ($492 million) at current market prices.

** Sanofi could hope to get over 12 billion euros ($13 billion) should it decide to sell its Merial animal health unit and its European generics business, and the French drugmaker's new boss is seen as well-placed to find a buyer.

** Bids for National Bank of Greece's Turkish business, which has a book value of 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion), are due by the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said.

** Norwegian offshore rig driller Odfjell Drilling is considering a sale of its oil well services unit to free up cash amid weak demand for oil rigs in the face of low crude prices, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** German lighting maker Osram has started the sales process of its lamps business and plans to separate it operationally from the rest of the group by next April and legally by July, a spokesman said. The business has 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in sales.

** Renault's board failed to resolve an escalating power struggle with the French state over the carmaker's alliance with Nissan, agreeing to back further talks in a bid to end the standoff.

** Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia said it had broken off talks with international investors to sell a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit.

** InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, one of the world's largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

** Uzbekistan signed memorandums and deals on investment projects worth a total of $12.4 billion with foreign firms on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Azimov said, after announcing plans to privatize more than 1,200 companies.

** Chinese film distributor Bona Film Group Ltd will invest $235 million into a slate of Twentieth Century Fox movies, the latest in a wave of tie-ups between Hollywood and Chinese partners to tap China's fast-growing box office.

** Rival interdealer brokers ICAP Plc and Tullett Prebon Plc said they were in discussions regarding the possible acquisition of ICAP's global broking business by Tullett.

** Puma is optimistic that new products like Rihanna women's wear and running shoes promoted by Usain Bolt could restore the German sportswear firm to health in 2016 as it dismissed reports of a sale by majority owner Kering.

** ANZ Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia could follow top lender National Australia Bank in selling off stakes in their life insurance business in a bid to meet rising regulatory capital needs, bankers say. ($1 = 0.92 euros) ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 3.79 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 1.41 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 6.35 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)