SEOUL, May 11 ING Life Insurance, South Korea's fifth-largest life insurer, saw its shares drop below their initial public offering (IPO) price on debut on Thursday.
Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2120 GMT on Wednesday:
** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said.
** Supermarket operator Kroger Co said it would buy smaller chain Roundy's Inc for $800 million including debt to expand in Wisconsin and the Chicago area.
** Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.
** KPN, the largest Dutch telecom operator, is open to merger opportunities outside its increasingly competitive home market, having largely divested its international operations, its CEO said.
** Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Netherlands division has drawn interest from private equity groups Apax and CVC, which are putting the finishing touches to their rival bids, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Thomson Reuters Corp said it was exploring strategic options for its Intellectual Property & Science business, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2014.
** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel , rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.
** British interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc have agreed to combine their voice broking businesses in a 1.11 billion-pound ($1.68 billion) deal to better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.
** Anadarko Petroleum Corp confirmed that it had offered to buy oil producer Apache Corp, which rejected its all-stock bid without discussion.
** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging markets.
** Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced an 8.3 billion euro ($8.9 billion) writedown on the value of its power plants and oil and gas business on Wednesday, showing the challenges facing the assets ahead of their planned spin-off next year.
** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based asset manager said on Tuesday.
** Osram, which is selling its traditional light bulbs business, said it would invest a billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED lights and would increase spending on research and development.
** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP , the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.
** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.
