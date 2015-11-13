(Adds Skyway Concession, Perrigo, Blackstone Group, BHF Kleinwort Benson, Dixy Group)

Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said they would acquire the operator of the Chicago Skyway toll road for $2.8 billion.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will each own a one-third interest in Skyway Concession Co LLC, which has an agreement to operate the road until 2104.

** Perrigo Co Plc's shareholders rejected Mylan NV's $26 billion hostile bid, ending the Netherlands-based generic drug maker's seven-month pursuit of its smaller rival.

** U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP said it was acquiring Japan Residential Investment Company, which owns residential assets in Japan, in a deal worth about $450 million, including debt.

Blackstone is also seeking a buyer for its Meerwind Sued/Ost offshore wind park in Germany, hoping to benefit from a surge in deal activity in the sector, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The European Central Bank is set to decide soon on who can bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson in a deal seen as a test case its attitude towards a bigger role for Chinese financial investors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Russia's competition watchdog FAS has blocked food retailer Dixy Group's bid to buy a controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.

** OakNorth Bank, a British lender to small businesses and entrepreneurs, said Mumbai-based Indiabulls Group had bought a 40 percent stake in the company for 66 million pounds ($100 million), boosting its capital base to over 85 million pounds.

** Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrichemicals company, has rejected a $42 billion takeover offer by state-owned China National Chemical Corp, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** France has offered to limit its voting rights at Renault in a bid to end its power struggle with the carmaker and partner Nissan, but their combined CEO Carlos Ghosn remains determined to push through changes that would give the Japanese company more say over the alliance, sources said.

** Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, which acquired U.S. women's apparel retailer J.Jill Group six months ago, is considering an exit through a potential initial public offering of the company, Bloomberg reported.

** Garuda Indonesia will decide whether to buy 30 wide-body jets worth potentially $9 billion from either Airbus or arch-rival Boeing by end-2015, the airline's chief executive said in an interview on Friday.

** Dish Network Corp said the proposed merger of Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable Inc was not in the public interest, in a reply filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) has decided to buy General Electric Co's Japan-based leasing business for 500 billion to 600 billion yen ($4.89 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

** Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest insurer, is interested in a range of insurance and asset management acquisition opportunities across several markets in Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.

** Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it had agreed to sell a 13 billion pound ($19.78 billion) asset portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management LP.

** Poland's Alior Bank, controlled by Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU, plans to take over the local units of HSBC, RBS, DZ Bank, and SK Bank Wolomin, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.

** Warsaw-listed commercial real estate developer GTC is in exclusive talks to buy two income generating properties in Poland and Hungary, as it looks around Eastern Europe to return to a growth path, it said on Friday.

** Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said he met last week with French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who has been building a stake in the group, and that they discussed "industrial strategy" and the potential of the Italian market. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)