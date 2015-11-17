Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc offered
to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for 3.6
billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to extend its reach in the
Caribbean.
** UBS's Italian wealth management arm is to buy
Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank
Santander in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in
assets, the Swiss banking group said on Tuesday.
** PFZW, a Dutch pension fund with 161 billion euros ($172
billion) of assets under management, said on Tuesday it would
sell down investments in companies with relatively high carbon
dioxide emissions.
** Kirkland Lake Gold Inc agreed on Monday to
purchase fellow Canadian gold miner St Andrew Goldfields Ltd
in an all-share deal valued at around C$178 million
($133.5 million) to create a mid-sized, Ontario-focused gold
producer.
** Australia's competition chief said he would "no doubt"
investigate a $6.3 billion offer for port and rail giant Asciano
Ltd from rival Qube Holdings Ltd, undermining
Qube's assurances of an easy ride with regulators.
** Chinese transport conglomerate China Merchants Group
is in talks to acquire logistics group Sinotrans &
CSC in the latest deal in the country's state
sector, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday.
** China's state-run grain trader COFCO does not
plan to increase its 51 percent stake in Dutch grain giant
Nidera, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Russia will sell its last large oilfield in West Siberia
early next year, a Natural Resources Ministry official said, in
an auction that could fetch as much as $1 billion.
** Australian heavy engineering firm Civmec Ltd
said it planned to buy the shipbuilding assets of domestic rival
Forgacs Engineering Pty Ltd, aiming to benefit from an expected
rush of government defense contracts.
** WS Atkins, the British engineering consultancy
designing the Riyadh Metro, said on Tuesday it would buy the
nuclear services division of EnergySolutions for $318 million
(206 million pounds) to help boost its capabilities in nuclear
decommissioning.
** Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday
it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank
Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that
unit instead of its Polish one.
** Global private-equity firm KKR & Co LP invested
an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth manager and financial
adviser Avendus Capital, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines still has
an appetite to acquire fast-food chains in the United States or
China to expand its footprint in the world's top two economies,
its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)