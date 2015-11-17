(Adds Air Liquide, Bombardier, Monsanto, Intesa Sanpaolo, Martin Currie, Piper Jaffray)

Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** France's Air Liquide said it had reached a deal to buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc for $143 per share in cash, giving the company a total enterprise value of $13.4 billion ($13.40 billion).

** Marathon Petroleum Corp raised for the second time the cash portion of its offer for U.S. natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP by $210 million to $1.28 billion, nearly double what it had offered initially.

** Monsanto Co executives are discussing whether the world's largest seed company should try to acquire agrochemical rivals, including top pesticide maker Syngenta AG, Monsanto President Brett Begemann said.

** Bombardier Inc is in talks with the new Canadian government about a further cash infusion into its struggling CSeries jet program, which the planemaker expects to turn a profit by around 2020, according to Chief Executive Alain Bellemare.

** The owners of Poland's fourth-largest mobile operator P4 are working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell or list Poland's fourth-largest mobile operator P4 in a deal worth over 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), several sources said on Tuesday.

** Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd has given its acquisition target EZchip Semiconductor Ltd , a network communications chip maker, 30 days to seek a higher offer.

** Angie's List Inc rejected IAC/InterActiveCorp's IACI.O proposal to buy the consumer review website operator for about $512 million.

** UBS's Italian wealth management arm is to buy Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank Santander in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in assets, the Swiss banking group said on Tuesday.

** PFZW, a Dutch pension fund with 161 billion euros ($172 billion) of assets under management, said on Tuesday it would sell down investments in companies with relatively high carbon dioxide emissions.

** Intesa Sanpaolo has signed preliminary agreements to sell a small part of its 42.4-percent stake in Italy's central bank at book value, the lender said.

** Equity manager Martin Currie, part of U.S.-based Legg Mason, said it had agreed to buy long-short hedge fund RIT PK Japan Fund, which has $167 million in assets, for an undisclosed amount.

** Piper Jaffray Companies said it has agreed to buy one of Houston's most respected energy investment banks, Simmons & Co International, for $91 million in cash and $48 million in stock.

** Australia's competition chief said he would "no doubt" investigate a $6.3 billion offer for port and rail giant Asciano Ltd from rival Qube Holdings Ltd, undermining Qube's assurances of an easy ride with regulators.

** Chinese transport conglomerate China Merchants Group is in talks to acquire logistics group Sinotrans & CSC in the latest deal in the country's state sector, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday.

** China's state-run grain trader COFCO does not plan to increase its 51 percent stake in Dutch grain giant Nidera, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Russia will sell its last large oilfield in West Siberia early next year, a Natural Resources Ministry official said, in an auction that could fetch as much as $1 billion.

** Australian heavy engineering firm Civmec Ltd said it planned to buy the shipbuilding assets of domestic rival Forgacs Engineering Pty Ltd, aiming to benefit from an expected rush of government defense contracts.

** WS Atkins, the British engineering consultancy designing the Riyadh Metro, said on Tuesday it would buy the nuclear services division of EnergySolutions for $318 million (206 million pounds) to help boost its capabilities in nuclear decommissioning.

** Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that unit instead of its Polish one.

** Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP invested an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth manager and financial adviser Avendus Capital, the companies said on Tuesday.

** Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines still has an appetite to acquire fast-food chains in the United States or China to expand its footprint in the world's top two economies, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)