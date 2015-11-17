(Adds Air Liquide, Bombardier, Monsanto, Intesa Sanpaolo,
Martin Currie, Piper Jaffray)
Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** France's Air Liquide said it had reached a deal
to buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc for $143 per share in cash,
giving the company a total enterprise value of $13.4 billion
($13.40 billion).
** Marathon Petroleum Corp raised for the second
time the cash portion of its offer for U.S. natural gas
processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP by $210 million to
$1.28 billion, nearly double what it had offered initially.
** Monsanto Co executives are discussing whether the
world's largest seed company should try to acquire agrochemical
rivals, including top pesticide maker Syngenta AG,
Monsanto President Brett Begemann said.
** Bombardier Inc is in talks with the new Canadian
government about a further cash infusion into its struggling
CSeries jet program, which the planemaker expects to turn a
profit by around 2020, according to Chief Executive Alain
Bellemare.
** The owners of Poland's fourth-largest mobile operator P4
are working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell or list
Poland's fourth-largest mobile operator P4 in a deal worth over
2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), several sources said on
Tuesday.
** Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd
has given its acquisition target EZchip Semiconductor Ltd
, a network communications chip maker, 30 days to seek
a higher offer.
** Angie's List Inc rejected IAC/InterActiveCorp's
IACI.O proposal to buy the consumer review website operator for
about $512 million.
** UBS's Italian wealth management arm is to buy
Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank
Santander in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in
assets, the Swiss banking group said on Tuesday.
** PFZW, a Dutch pension fund with 161 billion euros ($172
billion) of assets under management, said on Tuesday it would
sell down investments in companies with relatively high carbon
dioxide emissions.
** Intesa Sanpaolo has signed preliminary
agreements to sell a small part of its 42.4-percent stake in
Italy's central bank at book value, the lender said.
** Equity manager Martin Currie, part of U.S.-based Legg
Mason, said it had agreed to buy long-short hedge fund
RIT PK Japan Fund, which has $167 million in assets, for an
undisclosed amount.
** Piper Jaffray Companies said it has agreed to buy
one of Houston's most respected energy investment banks, Simmons
& Co International, for $91 million in cash and $48 million in
stock.
** Australia's competition chief said he would "no doubt"
investigate a $6.3 billion offer for port and rail giant Asciano
Ltd from rival Qube Holdings Ltd, undermining
Qube's assurances of an easy ride with regulators.
** Chinese transport conglomerate China Merchants Group
is in talks to acquire logistics group Sinotrans &
CSC in the latest deal in the country's state
sector, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday.
** China's state-run grain trader COFCO does not
plan to increase its 51 percent stake in Dutch grain giant
Nidera, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Russia will sell its last large oilfield in West Siberia
early next year, a Natural Resources Ministry official said, in
an auction that could fetch as much as $1 billion.
** Australian heavy engineering firm Civmec Ltd
said it planned to buy the shipbuilding assets of domestic rival
Forgacs Engineering Pty Ltd, aiming to benefit from an expected
rush of government defense contracts.
** WS Atkins, the British engineering consultancy
designing the Riyadh Metro, said on Tuesday it would buy the
nuclear services division of EnergySolutions for $318 million
(206 million pounds) to help boost its capabilities in nuclear
decommissioning.
** Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday
it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank
Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that
unit instead of its Polish one.
** Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP invested
an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth manager and financial
adviser Avendus Capital, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines still has
an appetite to acquire fast-food chains in the United States or
China to expand its footprint in the world's top two economies,
its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)