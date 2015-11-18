(Adds Ladbrokes, PIC, NextEra)
Nov 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef
jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it would spin off its Lamb
Weston frozen potato products business into a separate public
company and rename itself Conagra Brands Inc.
** ON Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Fairchild
Semiconductor International Inc in a $2.4 billion deal,
the latest in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry.
** Towers Watson & Co adjourned a shareholder meeting
on Wednesday after it failed to muster enough support for its
$18 billion merger with insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
** Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group Ltd
raised its offer for Pericom Semiconductor Corp to
about $442 million, trumping Diodes Inc's $413 million
bid.
** Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko has
agreed to buy loss-making convenience store chain Suomen
Lahikauppa from private equity firm Triton in a bid to boost
growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit
country.
** Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond has written to fellow
shareholders in British bookmaker Ladbrokes to urge them
to reject a proposed merger with rival Gala Coral at a
shareholders meeting next Tuesday.
** Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) is close
to signing a deal to acquire 45 percent of the OpaL chemical
factory in India, the company's chief executive told state news
agency KUNA on Wednesday.
** NextEra Energy Inc said it was prepared to buy Energy
Future Holdings Corp's distribution business, the bankrupt power
company's crown jewel, potentially disrupting an agreed deal led
by Hunt Consolidated.
** India's cabinet has cleared the sale of another 10
percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd that could
raise as much as $3 billion, a minister said on Wednesday, as
the government seeks more funds to spend on infrastructure.
** Italian utility Enel on Wednesday approved a
merger with its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power
to help boost growth as it cut its core earnings
forecast for the next two years.
** Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp
has earmarked billions of dollars for acquisitions to
defend an industry lead under threat from merging peers, its
financial chief said on Wednesday.
** An unorthodox sale of assets by a Singapore REIT is set
to inspire more M&A among the city-state's property trusts,
three quarters of which are languishing below book value,
bankers and fund managers say.
** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp all
but rejected a $28.4 billion acquisition offer by Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday, calling it "low-premium"
and warning it would face significant regulatory hurdles.
Canadian Pacific said the acquisition would help the
combined company to save at least $1.8 billion annually.
** Tsogo Sun, Africa's biggest hotel and gambling
firm, will sell 10 hotel properties to Hospitality Property Fund
in exchange for shares, the two companies said on
Wednesday.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)