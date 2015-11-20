(Adds Pfizer, Pericom, Nokia, Aberdeen, Diebold)
Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Pfizer Inc and Allergan Inc chief
executives have agreed on the roles they would assume in a
combined company, removing one of the last hurdles to the
largest ever healthcare merger, people familiar with the matter
said.
** The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday took steps to
clamp down on tax-avoiding "inversion" deals with new rules,
though there was scarce evidence they would stop the biggest
inversion of them all, between Pfizer and Allergan.
The $150 billion proposed deal, still under negotiation,
would see New York-based Pfizer redomicile in Ireland, where
Botox-maker Allergan is registered.
** German chipmaker Infineon Technologies has
shown interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas
Electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday.
** Nokia's planned takeover of rival network gear
maker Alcatel-Lucent will give it far greater scope to
invest in new technologies like 5G mobile equipment while
cutting costs, its chief executive said.
** Cisco Systems Inc said it would buy UK-based
Acano Ltd for $700 million in cash and equity awards, amid
slowing order growth and weakness in the U.S. network gear
maker's enterprise business outside the United States.
** Russian food retailer Dixy said it could sell
its 33 percent interest in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol
after Russia's competition watchdog blocked its attempt to take
a bigger stake.
** Chipmaker Pericom Semiconductor Corp
shareholders approved Diodes Inc's $413 million bid,
rejecting Chinese company Montage Technology's higher offer.
** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc
is poised to launch a formal offer for German rival Wincor
Nixdorf AG comprising 80 percent cash and 20 percent
shares, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** The board of Telecom Italia will no longer meet
as expected on Friday to discuss a proposal by top shareholder
Vivendi for additional members on the Italian phone
group's board, a source close to the matter said.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners sold its 6.3
percent stake in Spanish toll road operator Abertis at
a discount.
** German automotive supplier Duerr has bought
Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa
Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level
car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.
** Swedish mining equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco
said on Friday it would buy the vacuum business of
Switzerland's OC Oerlikon for an enterprise value of
486 million euros ($520 million) in cash.
** Aberdeen Asset Management is likely to make four
or five smaller acquisitions in 2016, its chief executive said,
once a downturn in its key Asian and emerging markets ends.
** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it has
withdrawn its offer to acquire Depomed Inc following a
court ruling that granted Depomed's motion for preliminary
injunctive relief on Horizon's alleged used of confidential
information.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)