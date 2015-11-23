Nov 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG to form the world's largest ATM maker, the companies said.

** AstraZeneca said it had finalised plans to divest its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the medicine to Perrigo Company Plc for $380 million.

** Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks to buy a stake in the publisher of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP), Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

** Malaysia's 1MDB has agreed to sell all its energy assets to China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) and its subsidiaries for 9.83 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion), a key step in the embattled state fund's drive to cut its debts.

** South Africa's Vodacom wants to rework a $500 million deal to buy local fixed-line operator Neotel, it said on Monday, after a competition watchdog proposed conditions that could undermine the value of the transaction for Vodacom.

** Pertamina and Saudi Aramco are expected this week to take a major step in forming a joint venture that will include a $5 billion upgrade to Indonesia's largest refinery complex, a director at the Southeast Asian firm said.

** Hong Kong-listed G-Resources has agreed to sell its main asset the Martabe gold mine in Indonesia, for $775 million, including assumed debt, to a consortium led by a private equity firm headed by its vice chairman.

** U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle Group's 61 percent stake in Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum, allowing the private equity firm to sell an investment it first tried to dispose of in 2013.

** Italian luxury goods group Tod's has agreed to buy the prestigious Roger Vivier shoe brand from Tod's biggest shareholder for 415 million euros ($440 million), a price which some analysts said looked expensive.

** French investment firm Eurazeo said it plans to pay up to 335 million euros ($355.7 million) to buy 90 percent of Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists.

** Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp said on Monday it was looking to acquire one or two more foreign-owned food suppliers in deals that would be of the same size or larger than a recent $99 million purchase of 40 percent of U.S.-based chain Smashburger.

** Gazprom's board of directors is to consider divesting its 10 percent stake in Interconnector (UK) Ltd, operator of a natural gas pipeline which links continental Europe and Britain.

** Gambling technology company Playtech Plc, received another regulatory jolt, this time in Britain, forcing it to abandon its $700 million deal to buy retail forex trading shop Plus500 Ltd.

** Four groups of companies from four continents made binding bids in the expected $5.7 billion sale of the New South Wales state-owned TransGrid power transmitter, Australia's biggest privatisation, a source said.

** Hungary's central bank has signed an agreement to buy a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange from several Austrian companies, business web site napi.hu reported late on Friday, without naming its sources.

** VPS Healthcare will make a bid for Al Noor Hospitals before the Dec. 8 deadline set by the U.K. Takeover Panel, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters, as the battle for the London-listed healthcare firm intensifies.

** Pfizer Inc secured formal board approval on Sunday for its acquisition of Botox maker Allergan Plc for more than $150 billion, a deal that will create the world's biggest drug maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are nearing a deal to acquire Petco Animal Supplies Inc, valuing it at around $4.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French private equity firm Eurazeo is buying Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists, French daily Le Figaro reported.

** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said on Saturday it has entered exclusive talks with France's CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, over a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.

** Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defence electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German newspaper On Sunday.

** Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd will pay $617 million for a 50 percent stake in a joint-venture life insurer, it said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

** TasFoods obtained a temporary injunction blocking the sale of the operator of Australia's largest and oldest dairy farm to overseas investors amid a political backlash against foreign ownership of agricultural assets.