Nov 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc
has launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for German
rival Wincor Nixdorf AG to form the world's largest
ATM maker, the companies said.
** AstraZeneca said it had finalised plans to divest
its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the
medicine to Perrigo Company Plc for $380 million.
** Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, is in talks to buy a stake in the
publisher of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP),
Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unidentified sources
familiar with the matter.
** Malaysia's 1MDB has agreed to sell all its energy assets
to China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) and its subsidiaries
for 9.83 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion), a key step in the
embattled state fund's drive to cut its debts.
** South Africa's Vodacom wants to rework a $500
million deal to buy local fixed-line operator Neotel, it said on
Monday, after a competition watchdog proposed conditions that
could undermine the value of the transaction for Vodacom.
** Pertamina and Saudi Aramco are
expected this week to take a major step in forming a joint
venture that will include a $5 billion upgrade to Indonesia's
largest refinery complex, a director at the Southeast Asian firm
said.
** Hong Kong-listed G-Resources has agreed to sell
its main asset the Martabe gold mine in Indonesia, for $775
million, including assumed debt, to a consortium led by a
private equity firm headed by its vice chairman.
** U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle
Group's 61 percent stake in Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting
Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum, allowing the private equity
firm to sell an investment it first tried to dispose of in 2013.
** Italian luxury goods group Tod's has agreed to
buy the prestigious Roger Vivier shoe brand from Tod's biggest
shareholder for 415 million euros ($440 million), a price which
some analysts said looked expensive.
** French investment firm Eurazeo said it plans to
pay up to 335 million euros ($355.7 million) to buy 90 percent
of Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists.
** Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp
said on Monday it was looking to acquire one or two more
foreign-owned food suppliers in deals that would be of the same
size or larger than a recent $99 million purchase of 40 percent
of U.S.-based chain Smashburger.
** Gazprom's board of directors is to consider
divesting its 10 percent stake in Interconnector (UK) Ltd,
operator of a natural gas pipeline which links continental
Europe and Britain.
** Gambling technology company Playtech Plc,
received another regulatory jolt, this time in Britain, forcing
it to abandon its $700 million deal to buy retail forex trading
shop Plus500 Ltd.
** Four groups of companies from four continents made
binding bids in the expected $5.7 billion sale of the New South
Wales state-owned TransGrid power transmitter, Australia's
biggest privatisation, a source said.
** Hungary's central bank has signed an agreement to buy a
majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange from several
Austrian companies, business web site napi.hu reported late on
Friday, without naming its sources.
** VPS Healthcare will make a bid for Al Noor Hospitals
before the Dec. 8 deadline set by the U.K. Takeover
Panel, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters, as the
battle for the London-listed healthcare firm intensifies.
** Pfizer Inc secured formal board approval on
Sunday for its acquisition of Botox maker Allergan Plc
for more than $150 billion, a deal that will create the world's
biggest drug maker, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are nearing a deal to
acquire Petco Animal Supplies Inc, valuing it at around $4.7
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** French private equity firm Eurazeo is buying
Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists,
French daily Le Figaro reported.
** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said on Saturday it
has entered exclusive talks with France's CMA CGM, the world's
third-largest container shipping firm, over a potential
acquisition of the Singapore-based company.
** Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defence
electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to
dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion
euros ($2.13 billion), Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German
newspaper On Sunday.
** Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
Ltd will pay $617 million for a 50 percent stake in a
joint-venture life insurer, it said in a stock exchange filing
on Sunday.
** TasFoods obtained a temporary injunction blocking the
sale of the operator of Australia's largest and oldest dairy
farm to overseas investors amid a political backlash against
foreign ownership of agricultural assets.
